RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Feb 2024 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Guri Loharia unveils inspiring anthem "My Shoes": A tale of triumph and perseverance

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Guri Loharia is set to captivate audiences worldwide with the release of his latest single, "My Shoes." More than just a catchy tune, "My Shoes" is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering determination to overcome life's hurdles.

Watch the song here:

Set against the backdrop of a 'From Rags to Riches' narrative, "My Shoes" takes listeners on an emotional journey through the eyes of a young protagonist yearning for a pair of Nike shoes. Despite facing financial constraints and societal barriers, the protagonist refuses to succumb to defeat, instead channelling his passion and drive into a relentless pursuit of success.

As the music video unfolds, viewers are drawn into the protagonist's world, witnessing his transformation from a humble dreamer to a symbol of resilience and triumph. Through hard work, perseverance, and an unyielding belief in oneself, he defies the odds and achieves his goals, including the coveted pair of Nike shoes he once only dreamed of.

“My Shoes" is a celebration of the human spirit and the indomitable will to persevere in the face of adversity. It serves as a reminder to audiences worldwide that regardless of circumstance, anything is possible with dedication, determination, and unwavering belief in oneself. I believe every individual will relate to the song as we all have something or the other that we aspire to have and become in life.This track represents the determination of never giving up on our dreams.” says Guri Loharia.

Tags
Guri Loharia My Shoes music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Feb 2024

Sidewalk Mafia release new single 'Bad Karma Zombies'

MUMBAI: Bad Karma Zombies is one of the most interesting and catchy songs from the upcoming second album, out later this year. The track breaks the norms of the basic sound and atmosphere of Sidewalk Mafia, but still sounds like nothing but the band itself.

read more
 | 23 Feb 2024

Tube and Berger unite with Alar and Nick Schwenderling for Forever Yang EP

MUMBAI: German trailblazing duo Tube & Berger joins forces with musical sensation ALAR and rocketing multifaceted artist Nick Schwenderling for their first release of the year, the Forever Yang EP – out now on ZEHN Records. 

read more
 | 23 Feb 2024

Southern California Hardcore Powerhouse '92 release self-titled debut EP, out now on Rude Records

MUMBAI: Southern California hardcore outfit '92 has released its self-titled Rude Records debut EP.Stream the new EP here:

read more
 | 23 Feb 2024

Bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor pours her heart out for Rakul Preet and Jackky, says, "Your Marriage was nothing less than a poetry..."

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor caught a front-row seat to Rakul and Jackky's wedding. Unable to contain her happiness, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared Rakul and Jacky's wedding video on her social media story penning down a heartfelt note.

read more
 | 23 Feb 2024

Songwriter and ecologist Ditty releases new EP Skin with focus track, 'Home in my Skin'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and ecologist Ditty – who now divides her time between India and Berlin, where she now lives – is ready with her new EP Skin, five years after her debut album Poetry Ceylon.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group acquires stake in chord music partners for $240 Million, expanding catalog portfolio and collaborative opportunities in the music industry

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more

India Shifts to a New Socio-economic Classification System ISEC, Women Education is One of the Key Definers of Social Capital

MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more

ST Digital appoints Chirag Patel as COO and Rishipratim Dasgupta as Vice President to strengthen its music distribution network

MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more

Release The Sounds : Hit artists share their stories on 'Let That Music Out!' Podcast

MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more

MPOWER Financing names Jatin Rajput, global financial services executive and fintech investor, as Chief Financial Officer

MUMBAI: MPOWER Financing (“MPOWER”), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of nread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zaeden drops highly anticipated EP '5 AM' featuring captivating urban pop sound

MUMBAI: Today, Zaeden unveils his much-awaited EP "5 AM," marking a new chapter in his musical journey. With a seamless fusion of urban pop and indie...read more

2
Sidewalk Mafia release new single 'Bad Karma Zombies'

MUMBAI: Bad Karma Zombies is one of the most interesting and catchy songs from the upcoming second album, out later this year. The track breaks the...read more

3
PREP and Phum Viphurit Collab On Single 'Getaway'

MUMBAI – London-based four-piece PREP have released a new single "Getaway" via Bright Antenna Records, featuring an artist their fans in Southeast...read more

4
Bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor pours her heart out for Rakul Preet and Jackky, says, "Your Marriage was nothing less than a poetry..."

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor caught a front-row seat to Rakul and Jackky's wedding. Unable to contain her happiness, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared...read more

5
Southern California Hardcore Powerhouse '92 release self-titled debut EP, out now on Rude Records

MUMBAI: Southern California hardcore outfit '92 has released its self-titled Rude Records debut EP.Stream the new EP here:Watch the visualizer for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games