News |  22 Feb 2024 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Stormborn announces new album "Zenith" sreaming singles "Fear Of A Monster" and "Serpentine"

MUMBAI: Stormborn, the melodic heavy metal powerhouse from Kent, UK, has officially joined forces with Rockshots Records! Drawing inspiration from metal titans like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and Dio, Stormborn blazes a unique trail in heavy metal, crafting a sound that fuses classic elements with bold, modern innovation.

Today, they're unleashing not one, but TWO explosive singles: "Fear Of A Monster" and "Serpentine", in anticipation of Stormborn's upcoming album "Zenith" coming out on April 26, 2024.

LISTEN to "Serpentine" - https://lnk.to/StormbornSerpentine
LISTEN to "Fear Of A Monster" - https://lnk.to/FearOfAMonster

Pre-save the album now and stay tuned for more surprises leading up to the release!

PRE-SAVE - https://lnk.to/stormzenith
PRE-ORDER - https://bit.ly/StormbornZenith

Stormborn is a melodic heavy metal band from Kent in the UK. While drawing inspiration from the titans of metal – Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Dio, and the rest, Stormborn blazes a unique trail, adopting influences from across the metal spectrum. Their sound is a fusion of classic elements and bold, modern innovation. Stormborn isn't just walking in the footsteps of giants; they're crafting a new path in heavy metal, dominated by great riffs, a strong melodic backbone, and powerful vocals that you can't help but sing along to.

After the release of their first album, Stormborn cut their teeth gigging up and down the UK, especially in London where their regular appearances at the legendary Intrepid Fox were attended by the likes of Herman Li from DragonForce and Mark Cross - ex Helloween and Firewind. They were soon chosen by Rob Chapman to support his band Dorje as well as Phil X & The Drills on a UK tour in 2013, playing at various O2 Academys around the country.

Career highlights include supporting Rhapsody of Fire at the Camden Underworld in 2023, winning the 2012 Metal 2 the Masses for London, playing at Bloodstock festival, winning the 2013 Summer Breeze New Blood award, and opening the main stage of Summer Breeze Festival 2013.

Track Listing:

1. Call of the Void
2. Land of the Servant King
3. Fear of a Monster
4. The Unending Night
5. Dawn Will Come Again
6. Out in the Weird
7. Serpentine
8. Death Incarnate
9. Echo

Stormborn are:
Andrew Felton (Drums)
Laurence Armitage (Guitar)
David Viner (Guitar)
Simon "Steve" Ball (Bass)
Christopher Simmons (Vocals)

