RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2024 21:10 |  By RnMTeam

PREP and Phum Viphurit Collab On Single 'Getaway'

MUMBAI – London-based four-piece PREP have released a new single "Getaway" via Bright Antenna Records, featuring an artist their fans in Southeast Asia have been waiting for for a long time – the one and only Phum Viphurit from Thailand. "Getaway" is a track about the conflicting feelings of needing a break from a situation, but knowing you don’t want to leave it behind forever. Fans can listen to the song here

On their collaboration with one of Southeast Asia's most sought-after indie artists, PREP shares, "We were on tour in Thailand - it was a pretty intense time for us, playing some of the biggest shows we’d done. But we’d been in touch with Phum and one afternoon he found us this studio where we could all go and hang out together. It was this beautiful hidden spot, a real retreat from the world, surrounded by greenery, with kids playing under the trees outside. And the song came together with him pretty much there and then, very quickly and simply."

PREP recently toured Asia in 2023 – they played at VERY Festival in Thailand before heading to China for a string of headline shows and finished off the run with Clockenflap in Hong Kong. They have over 500,000 monthly listeners and subscribers from Southeast Asia alone, and the band hallmarks their time building their fanbase in Asia as an important pivot where PREP’s sense of sonic possibility expanded. "At one point we thought PREP would just be a studio project," keyboardist Llywelyn ap Myrddin elaborates. “But we played gigs that went really well, and we spent some amazing time in Asia.”

In 2015, the four members of PREP came together to cut deep grooves that mine contemporary R&B and electronica while hearkening back to the soft, sheer sound of the late ’70s and early ‘80s—what some listeners have retroactively dubbed yacht rock. The love for that style united vocalist-lyricist Tom Havelock, keyboardist Llywelyn Ap Myrddin, drummer Guillaume Jambel, and producer Dan Radclyffe. PREP is pop music that feels tip-of-the-tongue familiar even though you’ve never heard it before.

The freshness of fusing well-worn genre tunes with modern sounds is a product of the distinct backgrounds that make up the group. Llywelyn has a classical music education in composition and piano; Guillaume moonlights as a house producer and DJ; Dan produces hip-hop; and Tom works as a pen-for-hire songwriter in the pop music world.

Tags
Phum Viphurit PREP Bright Antenna Records Radioandmusic
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2024

Delbar Arya reveals her character and her experience working with Rajniesh Duggal for her song Rabba as the teaser gets released

MUMBAI : The anticipation is soaring as the teaser for Delbar Arya and Rajniesh Duggal's latest song "Rabba" drops, promising a melody that will sweep you off your feet and immerse you in the essence of love.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2024

Nashville's newest star Carson Wallace signs with Red Light Management

MUMBAI :  Carson Wallace is one of the most exciting new acts to hit the Country music scene. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already making quite a name for himself after releasing his first singles including, "Lonely Look Like," "Ghost In My Chevy," and more last year.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2024

Glass Beams reveal titular new single 'Mahal'

MUMBAI :  Glass Beams have announced their highly anticipated new EP ‘Mahal’, out on March 22nd on their new label home Ninja Tune. Released alongside the news is the EP’s titular track “Mahal”, with the band also set to embark on a number of UK / EU shows in April.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2024

Chris Janson is on full display with new single 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' out on march 8

MUMBAI : One of Country music's greatest showmen, Chris Janson, today announces the release and pre-save of his forthcoming single, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," out on March 8 (via BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records/Universal Music

read more
 | 20 Feb 2024

Explore Listing Opportunity | Guess who's back? Back again! The SOCIAL Garage Sale!!

MUMBAI :  Get ready to rummage through a treasure trove of pre-loved goodies at SOCIAL's epic Garage Sale!  Explore a world of unique finds, hidden gems, and quirky treasures that are just waiting to be discovered.

read more

RnM Biz

India Shifts to a New Socio-economic Classification System ISEC, Women Education is One of the Key Definers of Social Capital

MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more

The Most In-Demand movie and Television show merchandise in the United States

MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more

Release The Sounds : Hit artists share their stories on 'Let That Music Out!' Podcast

MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more

MPOWER Financing names Jatin Rajput, global financial services executive and fintech investor, as Chief Financial Officer

MUMBAI: MPOWER Financing (“MPOWER”), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of nread more

Producers Guild of India signs MOU to support Indian film production in U.S. State of New Jersey

MUMBAI -- New Jersey’s film-friendly environment is making waves on the world stage.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Janson is on full display with new single 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' out on march 8

MUMBAI : One of Country music's greatest showmen, Chris Janson, today announces the release and pre-save of his forthcoming single, "Whatcha See Is...read more

2
RJs express deepest condolences to late radio personality Ameen Sayani

  MUMBAI: A friendly greeting on Radio Ceylon, "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" (Hello sisters and brothers...read more

3
DJ Viking Soul and Totem Tribe spicing up Goa's Afro House Scene

MUMBAI : Prepare to groove to the Afro House beats of DJ Viking Soul and immerse yourself in the tribal enchantment of Totem Tribe as they dominate...read more

4
Celebrating Womanhood with Semi-Classical and Folk Music on the Eve of International Women's Day

MUMBAI: The city-based organization Pancham Nishad Creative brings to you "Saanjhi" - an evening of semi-classical and folk music celebrating...read more

5
PM Narendra Modi, President Murmu and other celebs pay condolences to late veteran radio personality Ameen Sayani

MUMBAI: Known for iconic beloved program show 'Binaca Geetmala,' radio personality Ameen Sayani left the nation in shock. Renowned radio broadcaster...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games