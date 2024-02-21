PM Narendra Modi, President Murmu and other celebs pay condolences to late veteran radio personality Ameen Sayani

MUMBAI: Known for iconic beloved program show 'Binaca Geetmala,' radio personality Ameen Sayani left the nation in shock. Renowned radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani passed away in Mumbai on February 21, succumbing to a heart attack.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed condolences on the demise of this distinguished radio personality. In a heartfelt post on X, the President expressed, 'The demise of Shri Ameen Sayji marks the end of an era for radio listeners in India and many countries. He had made a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programs, impressive voice and unique flow. He made a special contribution to the popularity of accessible music and cinema. I express my condolences to the countless radio listeners who loved him and to the family members of Shri Ameen Sayani ji.'

Prime Minister Modi also shared a post expressing grief about Ameen Sayani's passing, 'His golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations.'

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and numerous other celebrities expressed their condolences. Anupam Kher paid a heartfelt tribute in memory of the radio host, sharing a video on his Instagram handle where he spoke about the late Ameen Sayani.

Jackie Shroff posted an old video featuring the late legendary radio host. In the footage, Sayani sits in a wheelchair while the actor sits behind him on the ground, holding his hand. The two are singing the song "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai," originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.