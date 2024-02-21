2024 Chicago Titan 100 recognized Piyush Goel, Beyond Key’s CEO, for his exceptional leadership among 100 CEOs globally

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider announced the recognition of its Founder and CEO, Mr. Piyush Goel, as a dignified member of the “2024 Chicago Titan 100” by the Titan CEO. This prestigious accolade honors the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in Chicago, representing companies with a collective employment of over 325,000 individuals and an annual revenue surpassing $42 billion.

The Titan 100 program, is an internationally recognized initiative, that celebrates exemplary leaders from the industry. These Titans of Industry are chosen for their exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence within their respective fields. Launched by the think tank President and CEO of Titan, Mr. Jaime Zawmon, the program aims to acknowledge visionary leaders who inspire the business community.

Piyush Goel's induction into the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 celebrated his exceptional leadership and highlighted his significant contributions to Beyond Key's unparalleled growth and success. With a global impact on the IT industry, his leadership propelled the company and its workforce toward sustained success which showcased his ability to inspire and drive efficient development in a rapidly evolving landscape. Goel's recognition underscores his instrumental role in shaping the trajectory of Beyond Key and solidifying its position as a leader in the technology sector.

Under Piyush Goel's leadership, Beyond Key has achieved remarkable growth and garnered numerous accolades, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, professional development with strategic expansions, and the integration of cutting-edge services like Modern BI, Snowflake, and Microsoft 365. Embracing a remote work culture, Beyond Key expanded its team to 325 domain experts. Over the past three years, Beyond Key has garnered multiple accolades, including the title of Software Company of the Year by Stevie International Business and IT Service Provider of the Year by Titan in Business Awards. Moreover, the attainment of ISO certification (ISO 27001:2013) underscored the company's dedication to compliance and governance.

Profiles of the 2024 honorees were exclusively showcased online and featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book, highlighting their achievements and impact on the business landscape.

In response to his induction, Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder at Beyond Key expressed, "I am deeply honored to be inducted into the 2024 Chicago Titan 100. This accomplishment reflects the commitment and diligence of the entire Beyond Key team. We aim to sustain our position at the forefront of the IT industry as well as positively impact the entire business community. This recognition further motivates me and the entire team to continue the pursuit of professional excellence and success. We are excited to be a part of such recognition, Beyond Key extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its clients worldwide. "

The highly anticipated annual Titan 100 awards ceremony took place at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago's Navy Pier, where distinguished executives from across the region gathered to celebrate their contributions to the dynamic business landscape.