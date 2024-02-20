Wizkid drops ‘One Love’ from the EP BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

MUMBAI: Marking the fourth track from the EP BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM), Nigeria’s trailblazing Afrobeats superstar Wizkid drops his interpretation of the iconic Marley anthem, “One Love,”available at all platforms today. The song will also be included on the deluxe album version of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM), arriving in two days, on February 16th.

"It’s a blessing to be able to cover this record,” said Wizkid, “One Love’ is such an iconic record.”

In conjunction with the opening of the highly anticipated new film Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures), the 7-track EP BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM) is released today via Tuff Gong/Island Records. The EP features contemporary covers of essential compositions from the Jamaican reggae icon as interpreted by Kacey Musgraves (her acoustic rendition of “Three Little Birds” was released in January), Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

This Friday, February 16th, Tuff Gong/Island Records will release the deluxe album version of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM), which adds tracks by multi-platinum artist Farruko, Mystic Marley, granddaughter of Bob Marley and NAACP Image Award-winning Jamaican singer Shenseea. Please see the deluxe album track listing below.

“What a blessing it was to get to be a part of such an iconic project,” said Farruko, “When the opportunity was presented to me, I chose Jamming because it is one of my favorite songs from Bob. I knew this was the one. The process was incredible because I got to sample his vocals in a song I was on. It was a wow moment for me, like if I actually recorded with THE Bob Marley! It was an honor to take part and that this film will show he was more than a leader, he was a prophet, someone who forever changed the music culture and who made it a priority to fight for human rights and peace and equality. I very much identify with him. He has always inspired me and we share something else so special, that island culture, it’s in our blood.”

“Ser parte de un proyecto tan icónico como esta película, ha sido un bendición para mi. Cuando me presentaron esta oportunidad, escogí Jamming’ porque es una de mis favoritas de Bob. Supe de una que esta era para mi. El proceso fue increíble porque incluimos samples de sus vocales en una grabación mía. Fue un momento de reflejo para mi como que grabe con el mismo Bob Marley! Fue un honor ser parte de esto y que esta película demostrará que él fue más que un líder, fue un profeta, alguien que cambió la cultura musical para siempre y que siempre hizo prioridad defender los derechos humanos y la paz e igualdad. Me identifico mucho con él. El siempre ha sido una inspiración para mi y también compartimos algo muy especial, la cultura de la isla. Eso corre en nuestras venas. - Farruko

The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP. This underscores the strong, enduring six-decade relationship with Island Records, the Marley family, and Jamaica, elements which are reflected in the movie as well.

From Paramount Pictures: "Bob Marley: One Lovecelebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music." Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, Bob Marley: One Love is in theatres now. “Bob Marley: One Love” has been rated PG-13 for marijuana use and smoking throughout, some violence and brief strong language.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM) DELUXE ALBUM – track listing:

1. Bloody Civilian – “Natural Mystic”

2. Skip Marley – "Exodus"

3. Daniel Caesar – “Waiting in Vain”

4. Kacey Musgraves – “Three Little Birds”

5. Wizkid – "One Love"

6. Jessie Reyez – “Is This Love”

7. Leon Bridges – “Redemption Song”

8. Farruko – Rasta Reggae (Jamming)

9. Mystic Marley – “Misty Morning”

10. Shenseea – “No Woman No Cry’