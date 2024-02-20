Rock Hero Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Michael Monroe) announces new album 'The Concrete Jangle' Feat. 5 songs Co-written w/ XTC's Andy Partridge- out on Record Store Day April 20

MUMBAI: Renowned musician Steve Conte, known for his work with the New York Dolls and Michael Monroe, has revealed information about his forthcoming album, 'The Concrete Jangle,' which serves as the successor to his 2021 opus 'Bronx Cheer.' Scheduled for launch on Record Store Day (April 20th), this 10-track album features collaborations with XTC's Andy Partridge, who co-wrote five of the songs with Conte, including the newly released single "Shoot Out The Stars."

"My new single 'Shoot Out The Stars’ is another co-write with my songwriting hero, ANDY PARTRIDGE of XTC," explains Conte. "When Andy & I got together on Zoom to have our writing sessions I threw out a bunch of titles - and among them was "Shoot Out The Stars." He liked it and said, “Oh yeah, we can do something with that” and then immediately started banging out those opening guitar chords and singing that verse melody. I then came up with the chorus and knew how that title should be sung. We made the song about nihilism - bored teens in Hollywood out looking for thrills. Andy & I had a strong synergy going on…we got into a real groove when writing these songs.

For example, I had a line in the first verse where the kids say “Let’s drive out to the Hills and climb up on our cars…” and then in the 2nd verse Andy added, “The grown-ups are to blame for all the hurt we got - under the hood”. He may have meant it as the hurt kids have hidden inside, but I also see it another way. We never spoke about tying it in with their cars and I didn’t notice it until recently, but there it was. An Easter egg, the Partridge gift that keeps giving. There are a lot of these kinds of things in the songs. And the song is in one of my favorite rock 'n roll guitar keys, the key of B - really great for power pop. I went a bit psychedelic with it; using fuzz & backwards guitars as well as playing Mellotron (and my mandolin made an appearance!) I hope you dig it baby!!" Stream "Shoot Out The Stars" Here:

'The Concrete Jangle' Track Listing: Fourth of July Hey Hey Hey (Aren’t You The One?) We Like It Shoot Out The Stars One Last Bell Motor City Love Machine All Tied Up Decomposing A Song For You Girl With No Name I Dream Her Recognized for his notable guitar contributions with the New York Dolls and as the guitarist for Michael Monroe’s band (where he continues to perform), Steve Conte gained global acclaim through his collaborations with Japanese composer and artist Yoko Kanno on the soundtracks of popular anime series, including Cowboy Bebop.

Throughout his career, Conte has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Peter Wolf, Eric Burdon of The Animals, Willy DeVille, Billy Squier, Maceo Parker, Willie Nile, Jim Jones, Hubert Sumlin, and he even served as the rehearsal vocalist for Paul Simon during solo and Simon And Garfunkel tours. His connection with Wicked Cool founder Stevie Van Zandt dates back to 2004 when the Dolls performed at Van Zandt’s Underground Garage Festival.

Conte reminisces, “But my connection with him goes back to Jersey. I grew up with his cousins in Matawan [near the Jersey shore], so I had been hearing about his legend for years.” Growing up in a musical household, Steve's mother, Rosemary Conte, is a renowned jazz singer in New York and New Jersey. Steve's early exposure to the vibrant music scene of New York City began when his father took him to his inaugural Madison Square Garden concert, featuring the legendary Chuck Berry.

Several years down the line, Conte found himself not only sharing the stage but playing a full show as a member of Berr y's band. Steve's musical journey took a significant turn when his band Company Of Wolves secured a deal with Mercury Records, resulting in the release of a self-titled album on the label in 1990.

What others have said: "No longer content with creating the perfect 3-minute pop song, Steve Conte has delivered the perfect 4-minute pop song and probably the song of his career."

Rock Fiend "Rock n’ Roll done the old fashioned way, with big chords, tasty guitar licks and a vocal aged to perfection. It’s a track that oozes positivity and shines bright with a good time vibe. It’s good to live in a world where Steve Conte feels the need to create music like this."

Backseat Mafia "An exhilarating preview of what is to come from his next album due in 2024."- Louder Than War "Bronx Cheer simply oozes cool and is an album full of attitude, energy and above all else, a real heart and soul, deep from within the bowels of New York’s rich musical heritage. A magnificent collection of songs, full of great melodies and fuzzed-up guitars, ranging from hard edged rock ’n’ roll to a heartfelt and soulful beauty. "

Louder Than War "...as rowdy and raucous a collection of rock and roll as any you’ll hear this year. Not only are the songs quintessential New York City, they are the epitome of the city’s black leather clad heart and soul. "

Blog Critics "The best rock and roll has the power to lift the sedentary from their chairs and make even the most blasé sing along. That’s a good description of what happens when you crank up Steve Conte."

Elmore Magazine "A bright, fuzzy sounding slice of American pop rock suitable for all."- Backseat Mafia