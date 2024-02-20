RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2024

MEDUZA drops new single 'Dola Re Dola'

MUMBAI: Electronic group MEDUZA have collaborated with Indian singer Varun Jain on new single 'Dola Re Dola', out today via The Cross/Island Records.

Forever pushing the boundaries of genres, 'Dola Re Dola’ is an explosive, tribal-esque dancefloor anthem that injects new life into Varun Jain's original track from the Indian film Devdas.

The official release of ‘Dola Re Dola’ is the result of a rapturous reaction from the crowd at Mumbai’s Lollapalooza 2024, where the group premiered the track.

Earlier this year the trio announced the news that ‘Our House’ - their collaborative club concept with James Hype - takes on DRUMSHEDS, Saturday 27th April. The headline show will be the biggest Our House show to date and the London debut for the brand. Alongside this groundbreaking show, the trio have further upcoming shows in the US and South America.

Beyond the dancefloor and into the world of football, MEDUZA have united with OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras to create the official UEFA EURO 2024song, capturing the shared spirit of football and music.

