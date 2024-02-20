Explore Listing Opportunity | Guess who's back? Back again! The SOCIAL Garage Sale!!

MUMBAI : Get ready to rummage through a treasure trove of pre-loved goodies at SOCIAL's epic Garage Sale! Explore a world of unique finds, hidden gems, and quirky treasures that are just waiting to be discovered.
From vintage vinyl records to bohemian chic fashion, our garage sale is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind items. Discover handmade crafts, local artwork, and creative expressions that will add a touch of flair to your space. Groove to the beats as you shop! Enjoy the music that will keep the energy high and spirits lifted.
Quench your thirst with our signature cocktails and delicious bites available throughout the event.
Experience the thrill of discovery as you explore unique items that tell a story. From rare collectibles to fashion-forward pieces, there's something for everyone!
Let’s wind up the Garage Sale on a brewing, sustainable note!
Brew your own probiotic drink in our special Tepache Brewing Workshop.
Let's brew a better future together!
Mark your calendars, gather your squad, and join us for a Sunday Funday filled with treasures, tunes, and terrific times!
The SOCIAL Garage Sale:
Date: Sunday, 25th February
Time: 2:00 pm onwards
Venue: Khar SOCIAL, Near SV Road, Rohan Plaza, Near 5th Road, Khar, Mumbai
Entry: FREE
Hidden treasures await you, reserve your spot here: https://insider.in/the-social-garage-sale-sunday-25th-feb-khar-social-feb25-2024/event
Followed by Tepache Brewing Workshop:
Time: 5:00 pm onwards
Venue: Khar SOCIAL, Mezzanine Floor
Entry: INR 1,399 (Pre Registered)
INR 1,499 (On-the-spot registrations)
Tepache Workshop: https://insider.in/brew-your-own-probiotics-at-th-social-garage-sale-sunday-25th-feb-khar-social-feb25-2024/event
