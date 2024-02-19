Warner Music India releases Jager with Punjabi music sensation Jasmine Sandlas

MUMBAI : Recognized for her chart-topping hit "Illegal Weapon," Sandlas is poised to captivate audiences with her latest release under the Warner Music India label—an invigorating and infectious track titled "Jäger,".

"Jäger" encapsulates the spirit of celebration and revelry, offering listeners an upbeat and groovy party anthem. The video, executed in classic Sandlas style, is characterized by its slick production. The upbeat Punjabi banger celebrates and underscores Sandlas' unwavering determination and commitment to pursuing her goals and aspirations.

Upon the release of 'Jager,' Jasmine Sandlas shared, “This collaboration with Warner Music India is a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the joy of creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level. My fans have consistently provided their love and support, and this desi banger is dedicated to them, an invitation to simply revel in life and dance to this track with their friends and loved ones.”

Warner Music India is thrilled to partner on this musical journey with Jasmine Sandlas, whose unique flair and energy add vibrancy to the dynamic music scene. Jasmine has earned widespread acclaim with notable hits, including "Yaar Na Miley" featured in the Bollywood movie "Kick" and the chart-topping sensation "Illegal Weapon", amassing millions of views across various digital platforms. Beyond her musical triumphs, Sandlas is lauded for her audacious and independent ethos, as she fearlessly challenges norms and breaks barriers in the Indian music industry.

Jager is now available on all steaming platforms

Listen to Jager: https://out-now.lnk.to/Jager