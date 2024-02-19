RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2024 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Warner Music India releases Jager with Punjabi music sensation Jasmine Sandlas

MUMBAI : Recognized for her chart-topping hit "Illegal Weapon," Sandlas is poised to captivate audiences with her latest release under the Warner Music India label—an invigorating and infectious track titled "Jäger,".

"Jäger" encapsulates the spirit of celebration and revelry, offering listeners an upbeat and groovy party anthem. The video, executed in classic Sandlas style, is characterized by its slick production. The upbeat Punjabi banger celebrates and underscores Sandlas' unwavering determination and commitment to pursuing her goals and aspirations.

Upon the release of 'Jager,' Jasmine Sandlas shared, “This collaboration with Warner Music India is a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the joy of creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level. My fans have consistently provided their love and support, and this desi banger is dedicated to them, an invitation to simply revel in life and dance to this track with their friends and loved ones.”

Warner Music India is thrilled to partner on this musical journey with Jasmine Sandlas, whose unique flair and energy add vibrancy to the dynamic music scene. Jasmine has earned widespread acclaim with notable hits, including "Yaar Na Miley" featured in the Bollywood movie "Kick" and the chart-topping sensation "Illegal Weapon", amassing millions of views across various digital platforms. Beyond her musical triumphs, Sandlas is lauded for her audacious and independent ethos, as she fearlessly challenges norms and breaks barriers in the Indian music industry.

Jager is now available on all steaming platforms

Listen to Jager: https://out-now.lnk.to/Jager

Tags
Warner Music India Jasmine Sandlas Indian music industry Radioandmusic
Related news
 | 19 Feb 2024

Rishabh Tandon makes a grand comeback after 15 years with Asia's First Musical Series

MUMBAI : A great and exciting update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Rishabh Tandon. The talented artist who has won hearts of one and all on many occasions in the past is making a grand comeback like never before. Yes, that's right.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Action Superstars Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff get into the groove in Upcoming Actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI : In a pulsating display of charisma and dynamism, Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take centre stage in the electrifying title track from their upcoming action-packed flick, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Symphonic Debut: Mukesh Parikh announced Millionaires of Love with Mithoon, Ricky Kej, and More

MUMBAI : The announcement of the first Indo-Hollywood musical film "Millionaires of Love" took place today at PVR Cinema in Mumbai. This film, produced by American writer-producer Mukesh Parikh, has Somendra Harsh as its co-producer.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Browncoat debuts on Purified Records with 'Home'

MUMBAI : Making a stunning label debut, Mumbai-based producer Nawed Khan, known by his stage name Browncoat, lands on Purified Records with Home.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Canadian horror fiends Blood Opera release cover of 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' , 'Songs in the Key of Death' Out End of Feb 2024

MUMBAI :  Toronto, Canada's horror fiends Blood Opera will be unleashing their first full-length album “Songs in the Key of Death” on February 24th.

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Music Industry opposes Meta's Interoperability proposal in Metaverse, citing copyright and royalty concerns

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) is opposing Meta's proposal for platform interoperabread more

100 years of Radio celebrated at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival

MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more

Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more

Mobikasa's Business vertical makes Digital Assets accessible to users with disabilities

MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more

OnePlus unveils first of its kind Audio Brand Campaign, empowering users to ‘Find their Zone’

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more

top# 5 articles

1
Seerat Kapoor arrives in Goa to attend Rakulpreet and Jackky's wedding

MUMBAI : Seerat Kapoor, a fashion enthusiast is always apt with her looks and never fails to impress her fans with her style, whether it's a glammed...read more

2
G-Eazy takes India by storm, Tour records a Footfall of over 20,000 Fans

MUMBAI: “Namaste India, dhanyavad!” yelled the multi-platinum recording artist and American producer G-Eazy during his first-ever tour of India. The...read more

3
Calling all Dog lover! DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 on CBS

MUMBAI: DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM...read more

4
Dualist Inquiry unveils deeply personal third studio album When We Get There

MUMBAI: Pioneering producer, Dualism founder, Boxout.fm co-founder, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get...read more

5
Salt Lake City singer-songwriter/Multi-Instrumentalist/Social-Activist TALIA KEYS releases Sultry & Scorching Cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'

MUMBAI: With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Salt Lake City-based Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games