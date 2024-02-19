Warner Music India releases Jager with Punjabi music sensation Jasmine Sandlas

MUMBAI : Recognized for her chart-topping hit "Illegal Weapon," Sandlas is poised to captivate audiences with her latest release under the Warner Music India label—an invigorating and infectious track titled "Jäger,".
"Jäger" encapsulates the spirit of celebration and revelry, offering listeners an upbeat and groovy party anthem. The video, executed in classic Sandlas style, is characterized by its slick production. The upbeat Punjabi banger celebrates and underscores Sandlas' unwavering determination and commitment to pursuing her goals and aspirations.
Upon the release of 'Jager,' Jasmine Sandlas shared, “This collaboration with Warner Music India is a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the joy of creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level. My fans have consistently provided their love and support, and this desi banger is dedicated to them, an invitation to simply revel in life and dance to this track with their friends and loved ones.”
Warner Music India is thrilled to partner on this musical journey with Jasmine Sandlas, whose unique flair and energy add vibrancy to the dynamic music scene. Jasmine has earned widespread acclaim with notable hits, including "Yaar Na Miley" featured in the Bollywood movie "Kick" and the chart-topping sensation "Illegal Weapon", amassing millions of views across various digital platforms. Beyond her musical triumphs, Sandlas is lauded for her audacious and independent ethos, as she fearlessly challenges norms and breaks barriers in the Indian music industry.
Jager is now available on all steaming platforms
Listen to Jager: https://out-now.lnk.to/Jager
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) is opposing Meta's proposal for platform interoperabread more
MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more
MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more
MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more
MUMBAI : Seerat Kapoor, a fashion enthusiast is always apt with her looks and never fails to impress her fans with her style, whether it's a glammed...read more
MUMBAI: “Namaste India, dhanyavad!” yelled the multi-platinum recording artist and American producer G-Eazy during his first-ever tour of India. The...read more
MUMBAI: DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM...read more
MUMBAI: Pioneering producer, Dualism founder, Boxout.fm co-founder, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get...read more
MUMBAI: With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Salt Lake City-based Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this...read more