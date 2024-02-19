Symphonic Debut: Mukesh Parikh announced Millionaires of Love with Mithoon, Ricky Kej, and More

MUMBAI : The announcement of the first Indo-Hollywood musical film "Millionaires of Love" took place today at PVR Cinema in Mumbai. This film, produced by American writer-producer Mukesh Parikh, has Somendra Harsh as its co-producer. The music for the film has been composed by the two-time Filmfare Award winner Mithoon, while the three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej is the guest composer. Present at the official announcement were producer Mukesh Parikh, co-producer Somendra Harsh, Mithoon, Ricky Kej, and actor Anup Soni as a guest. Sayeed Quadri has penned the lyrics for this film, and Mohammed Faiz has sung one of the songs. Everyone was honored by traditional turbans .

The film revolves around the theme of never giving up on dreams and is based on a true story set in Rajasthan.

Producer Mukesh Parikh's short film was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, earning several awards. Speaking about this Indo-Hollywood project, he said it is a fusion of talents. He mentioned that he extensively researched and wrote the story, which is based on true events and presents a beautiful love story. He recently came to India and recorded songs in Yash Raj Studios. He praised Sayeed Quadri as the king of words and admired Mithoon's music prowess, stating that it's a lovely love story. Rajasthan, being his favorite state, inspired him to present its true story. He admired Mukesh's vision and expressed his happiness in composing music for this film.

Ricky Kej expressed pride in working on this project, mentioning Mithoon's exceptional talent in Indian music. He highlighted the Indian roots reflected in the film's music.

The wordsmith Sayeed Quadri shared that this film is his way of repaying his debt to his land. Being born in Rajasthan, he feels connected to its soil and its stories.

Anup Soni, a resident of Jaipur, expressed pride in being associated with the project. He mentioned the rich culture of Rajasthan and his deep-rooted connection with it. He met Mukesh Parikh a year ago in Jaipur, heard about the story and music, and readily agreed to be part of it, considering the characters created by Mukesh to be very real.

Singer Mohammed Faiz expressed his gratitude towards Mukesh since their connection during a reality show. He felt lucky to have the opportunity to sing a song with Ricky Ji.

60 percent of the shooting for this musical drama film will take place in Rajasthan. The film comprises four songs. The film is produced under the banner of Millionaires of Love Films LLP.