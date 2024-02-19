Rishabh Tandon makes a grand comeback after 15 years with Asia's First Musical Series

MUMBAI : A great and exciting update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Rishabh Tandon. The talented artist who has won hearts of one and all on many occasions in the past is making a grand comeback like never before. Yes, that's right.

We have heard that the talented performing artist will soon be launching the poster of Asia's First Musical Series and we can't keep calm.

What makes the album even more beautiful is that it is all about Rishabh's own personal life and his beautiful journey with his partner. To turn a realistic life scenario into a music series is no easy task but it seems like Rishabh has done it brilliantly.

Given the fact that he has had his own share of difficulty for a long time and has dealt with a rollercoaster ride in life, kudos must be given to him for bouncing back strongly and doing what he does best, which is creating music.

The first song of the love anthem is 'Koi Baat Hai' and it marks his comeback after 15 years. It was filmed in Uzbekistan, known as the heart of Middle Asia, and the song offers beautiful music and stunning scenes. His return brings a mix of emotions and nostalgia for listeners and followers. Regarding the grand comeback, he shares and we quote.

Given the class and aesthetics that his first poster has, it's only natural that we have something really special coming from his end soon when the album releases. Here's wishing him all the very best for all his future endeavours. Stay tuned for more updates.