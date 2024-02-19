G-Eazy takes India by storm, Tour records a Footfall of over 20,000 Fans

MUMBAI: “Namaste India, dhanyavad!” yelled the multi-platinum recording artist and American producer G-Eazy during his first-ever tour of India.
The tour produced by Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn, which kickstarted with Bangalore, travelled to New Delhi and finally culminated in Mumbai attracted an assorted footfall of over 20,000 enthusiasts who have been avid followers of the rapper since over two decades.
The show had a nightclub vibe, which matched G-Eazy's frenetic energy and established his influence as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His slick voice, combined with his high energy, made for a great maiden showcase. The set featured 22 songs and lasted nearly 90 minutes.
With support from local gems such as Yashraj, Talwiinder, Dino James, The Spindoctor, Dhanji & Siyaahi, Siana Catherine, DJ Shiva Manvi, Mogambo, DJ EXBOW, Virat Munjal, Beatcrush, DJ RISHIVURR, DJ Omen, SHIA X Zero Chill and Mr. Mickey, the tour was a certified sell-out.
For the Mumbai leg of the tour, ace couturiers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna dressed the Bay Area rapper in an ivory white bomber jacket with organic concentric appliqué cutwork for the opening sequence while Ananya Birla sampled her yet-to-be-released collaboration live with him for the very first time as special guest.
He opened the night with snappy commercial rap beats on ‘These Things Happen’ followed by ‘I Mean It’, a certified triple-platinum single off his 2014 album
Sporting a chic minimalistic ensemble, he rapped on songs such as ‘The Plan’, ‘When You're Gone’, ‘Provide’, ‘Random’, ‘Calm Down’, ‘ You & Me’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Had Enough’, ‘1942’, ‘All I Wanna Do’, ‘Femme Fatale’, ‘NADA’, ‘Far Alone’, ‘That's A Lot’, ‘Lotta That’, ‘Forbes’ and ‘Still Be Friends’
At various intervals throughout the evening, he stopped to express his gratitude, conveying to his fans on more than one occasion that he’s appreciative for the support and love, transforming the arena into an immersive playground for community, unity and love.
“This is an honor and a blessing,” he said, “and I can’t begin to put it into words. I’ve always wanted to come and perform in India and this is a full circle moment”
His last album, "The Beautiful & Damned," came out in 2017. Off that, he performed his arguably most famous song to date "Me Myself & I", which were certified platinum five times and seven times, respectively. He also rapped "Him & I," a song that originally featured Halsey.
As the show ended on a note of triumph and with multiple encores on the Cardi B - A$AP Rocky starrer track ‘No Limit’, G-Eazy reminded the crowd how happy he is to be playing on this stage, and even went as far as to say, “This is the greatest day of my life.” as he exited the stage in his signature rock and roll fashion.
Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “The audience's incredible reactions in every city were truly remarkable. From the moment G-Eazy took the stage, the crowd was electrified, their enthusiasm was amazing in every cheer and dance move. It was inspiring to see such genuine excitement and energy from everyone in attendance, making the tour an unforgettable experience for both the artist and the fans alike."
The audience in the palm of his hand, G-Eazy surrendered to the beat jumping around the stage as a series of pyrotechnics and confetti rained down from the ceiling and the stage’s backdrop alighted with sparklers. It was a beautiful sight to behold and a movie-like ending for a wonderfully wild and entertaining night.
