Calling all Dog lover! DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 on CBS

MUMBAI: DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Musical performances include Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce singing “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson singing “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly and Carly anchoring “Jolene” which turned into a show-stopping group performance as well as country hitmaker Chris Janson performing “Hound Dog” with his beloved hound dog Willie, as well as an upcoming new single. Additional performers include Joy Oladokun, Grace Bowers and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.
Watch stylish pups work the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, and Dolly’s iconic looks from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Glastonbury and more. Standout social super pups including Doug The Pug, Pooch of NYC, Noodles the Poodle, Tika the Iggy and Squid the Facility Dog also appear.
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) is opposing Meta's proposal for platform interoperabread more
MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more
MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more
MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering producer, Dualism founder, Boxout.fm co-founder, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get...read more
MUMBAI: With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Salt Lake City-based Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this...read more
MUMBAI : The announcement of the first Indo-Hollywood musical film "Millionaires of Love" took place today at PVR Cinema in Mumbai. This film,...read more
MUMBAI : In a pulsating display of charisma and dynamism, Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take centre stage in the...read more
MUMBAI – Vh1 Supersonic begins its 9th edition today, and with a blast! Energies are high and the stage is set for an unforgettable weekend as the...read more