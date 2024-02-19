RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2024 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Calling all Dog lover! DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 on CBS

MUMBAI: DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Musical performances include Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce singing “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson singing  “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly and Carly anchoring “Jolene” which turned into a show-stopping group performance as well as country hitmaker Chris Janson performing “Hound Dog” with his beloved hound dog Willie, as well as an upcoming new single. Additional performers include Joy Oladokun, Grace Bowers and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.

Watch stylish pups work the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, and Dolly’s iconic looks from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Glastonbury and more. Standout social super pups including Doug The Pug, Pooch of NYC, Noodles the Poodle, Tika the Iggy and Squid the Facility Dog also appear.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Tags
DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA music Singer
Related news
 | 19 Feb 2024

Salt Lake City singer-songwriter/Multi-Instrumentalist/Social-Activist TALIA KEYS releases Sultry & Scorching Cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'

MUMBAI: With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Salt Lake City-based Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this scintillating take on a timeless chestnut.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Dualist Inquiry unveils deeply personal third studio album When We Get There

MUMBAI: Pioneering producer, Dualism founder, Boxout.fm co-founder, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get There, featuring singles ‘All There Is’, ‘When We Get There’ and ‘Bloom’, arriving 16th Feb via Dualism Records.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

G-Eazy takes India by storm, Tour records a Footfall of over 20,000 Fans

MUMBAI: “Namaste India, dhanyavad!” yelled the multi-platinum recording artist and American producer G-Eazy during his first-ever tour of India.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Selena Gomez takes Paris by storm in glamorous getaway

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez Shares Glamorous Parisian Getaway and Teases Upcoming Single "Love On" in Instagram Post Selena Gomez treated her 429 million Instagram followers to a glimpse of her whirlwind 40-hour trip to Paris on Sunday, where she also seized the opportunity to promote her upcoming singl

read more
 | 19 Feb 2024

Iconic Sonu Nigam live in Mumbai: A musical extravaganza not to be missed

MUMBAI- Audiences were treated to an unforgettable live performance in Mumbai as Sonu Nigam graced the stage with his presence. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, Sonu Nigam enchanted the crowd with his mesmerizing voice and captivating stage presence.

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Music Industry opposes Meta's Interoperability proposal in Metaverse, citing copyright and royalty concerns

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) is opposing Meta's proposal for platform interoperabread more

100 years of Radio celebrated at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival

MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more

Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more

Mobikasa's Business vertical makes Digital Assets accessible to users with disabilities

MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more

OnePlus unveils first of its kind Audio Brand Campaign, empowering users to ‘Find their Zone’

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dualist Inquiry unveils deeply personal third studio album When We Get There

MUMBAI: Pioneering producer, Dualism founder, Boxout.fm co-founder, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get...read more

2
Salt Lake City singer-songwriter/Multi-Instrumentalist/Social-Activist TALIA KEYS releases Sultry & Scorching Cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'

MUMBAI: With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Salt Lake City-based Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this...read more

3
Symphonic Debut: Mukesh Parikh announced Millionaires of Love with Mithoon, Ricky Kej, and More

MUMBAI : The announcement of the first Indo-Hollywood musical film "Millionaires of Love" took place today at PVR Cinema in Mumbai. This film,...read more

4
Action Superstars Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff get into the groove in Upcoming Actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI : In a pulsating display of charisma and dynamism, Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take centre stage in the...read more

5
The 9th edition of Vh1 Supersonic begins with a bang!

MUMBAI – Vh1 Supersonic begins its 9th edition today, and with a blast! Energies are high and the stage is set for an unforgettable weekend as the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games