Action Superstars Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff get into the groove in Upcoming Actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI : In a pulsating display of charisma and dynamism, Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take centre stage in the electrifying title track from their upcoming action-packed flick, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The duo, renowned for their high-octane performances, infuse the song with a magnetic energy that resonates with fans worldwide.

Amidst pulsating beats and captivating rhythms, the track resonates with the film's thrilling storyline, highlighting Kumar and Shroff's chemistry on the dance floor. The duo enthusiastically shared the chartbuster on their social media platforms. The post is captioned:

"Tere peeche tera yaar khada

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTitleTrack out now :

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"

Crafted by Vishal Mishra and voiced by Mishra and Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics are penned by Irshaad Kamil and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, positioning it as the next dance anthem. With Akshay Kumar's intensity that resonates on screen and Bollywood's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff's gravity-defying moves, the duo creates a spectacle that transcends boundaries.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in key roles. So buckle up for a thrilling ride as Khiladi Kumar and Bollywood's youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, unleash his 'Tiger Effect', this Eid!