RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Feb 2024 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

The Sound Space Students perform at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award with Hon CM Shri Eknath Shinde, Mukesh and Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor as chief guests among others

MUMBAI: The Award ceremony for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year awards was held at the Gateway of India on the 15th of February 2023. The ceremony was celebrated with a very special performance by the students of The Sound Space. The Sound Space which is helmed by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana has close to 50 of their very talented students captivate the audience with a soul-stirring rendition of patriotism and unity. Harmonizing voices echoed against the backdrop of the historic monument, creating a poignant tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

The children from the Akanksha Foundation who have been associated with The Sound Space for a long time lent their voices to the evening's melodic tapestry. These young musicians, some with over a decade of association, showcased not just their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to their craft.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were renowned personalities such as Hon CM Shri Eknath Shinde, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor, Anand Piramal, and Ajay Piramal adding to the aura of the event and reaffirming its significance on the cultural landscape.

"These children have been immersed in musical education for years, always ready to shine on various platforms. Their dedication to honing their craft goes beyond mere practice; it embodies a profound commitment to self-expression and artistic excellence. Their performance at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year awards is not just a showcase of their musical prowess but also a testament to the transformative power of music in shaping young minds and fostering a sense of community. We are immensely proud of their achievements and grateful for the opportunity to share their talents with a wider audience." Says Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, founders of The Sound Space.

The Sound Space extends its heartfelt gratitude to Lokmat for providing the opportunity to showcase the talents of these budding musicians.

Tags
Ranbir Kapoor Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde Isha Ambani Lokmat
Related news
 | 29 Nov 2023

Manan Bhardwaj composer of 'Arjan Vailly' from 'Animal' becomes biggest gainer on Spotify's Top artist list

MUMBAI : The sensational track 'Arjan Vailly' from the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' has taken the music charts by storm since its release.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

The Ultimate Anniversary Gift: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya from Brahmastra Takes the Top Spot on Spotify India on Their Special Day

MUMBAI: Do you remember the love song that swept the internet off its feet? Well, Kesariya from the movie Brahmastra has achieved a phenomenal feat by claiming the coveted #1 spot (most streamed song) on Spotify India in just 264 days!

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Gandhharv Sachdeva and Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Special Edition Kudi from Chhatriwali hits the Top Charts of Bollywood Songs

MUMBAI: “Chhatriwali”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Tejas Deoskar, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas recently released on 20th January 2023 on Zee5.

read more
 | 10 Jan 2023

In Delhi Winters CHEKHOV is meeting Lee Strasberg!

MUMBAI: In the biting cold winter of Delhi, the warmth of Chekov is calling you.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2022

“After working with Ranveer Singh I want to work with Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the OG's of Bollywood", says anchor turned actress Nashpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Every actor comes into the industry with a dream to make it big and to work with well-known personalities and the "OGs" of the Bollywood industry.

read more

RnM Biz

100 years of Radio celebrated at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival

MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more

Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more

Mobikasa's Business vertical makes Digital Assets accessible to users with disabilities

MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more

OnePlus unveils first of its kind Audio Brand Campaign, empowering users to ‘Find their Zone’

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more

This Valentine’s Day, BIG FM delves into the intricacies of love with its campaign ‘Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan’

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love fills the air and we see a special celebration of reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan's latest anthem 'Behne Do' takes listeners on a journey of emotional freedom

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan’s latest single, "Behne Do" is an emotionally charged soundscape. Behne Do has been written, composed,...read more

2
DSP sets the stage on fire with a powerful Oo Sulriya Live concert in London

MUMBAI : Indian singer, composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad, also famously known as DSP recently held a concert in London, which turned out to be a...read more

3
Mumbai-Based Band Last Minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Performing at one of the most anticipated events of the year, Last Minute India delivered an unforgettable show, showcasing their musical...read more

4
Dazzling Performance by Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi lights up Suraj Kund Mela

MUMBAI: The Suraj Kund Mela witnessed an electrifying evening as the iconic Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi took the stage by storm, delivering an...read more

5
Pranati Rai Prakash Sings A Love Song With Ukulele

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash has taken the essence of romance to soaring heights this Valentine's week with the release of her mesmerizing emotive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games