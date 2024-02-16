Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan's latest anthem 'Behne Do' takes listeners on a journey of emotional freedom

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan’s latest single, "Behne Do" is an emotionally charged soundscape. Behne Do has been written, composed, and sung by Sanjana and produced by the talented Aditya N., known for his work on the Netflix show 'Class'.
Following the success of her bilingual single, 'Nee Venda,' which established Sanjana as a mature songwriter, "Behne Do", is a standout addition to Sanjana's growing repertoire and fan base.
'Behne Do' holds a special place in my heart as it emerged from a moment of tremendous self-doubt and introspection, shares Sanjana Devarajan. "I want to be just like water, to flow freely”.
This single is also the third release from the upcoming 5-track EP 'Women of the Now', out on the ffs. label, that’s releasing on March 8th, 2024. It has four singles by extraordinary emerging women artists – Sanjana Devarajan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Utsavi Jha, and Akanksha Sethi and one collaborative track composed and produced by Sagar Dhote and written by Raghav Kaushik.
"Sanjana is a melody and lyrics first songwriter and has a unique ability to tell compelling stories through her music, and 'Behne Do' is no exception.” says Mandar Thakur, CEO Times Music.
"Behne Do" is now available for streaming on major global and local platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Wynk, YouTube Music etc. Sanjana plans to release more singles this year.
For further information on Sanjana Devarajan and updates on her music, follow her on Instagram.
Watch it on YouTube:
