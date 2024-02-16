Mumbai-Based Band last minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Performing at one of the most anticipated events of the year, Last Minute India delivered an unforgettable show, showcasing their musical prowess and stage presence. The band treated the audience to an exclusive preview of two unreleased singles, "Mere Hi Ho Tum" & 'Udd Chale" which received an overwhelmingly positive response from the crowd.

With their infectious energy and dynamic sound, Last Minute India had concert-goers on their feet, dancing and singing along throughout originals to the Bollywood set. The band's ability to connect with the audience was evident as they delivered a performance that left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to perform at Zomaland 2024 and share our music with such an enthusiastic audience," said Last Minute India's songwriter and Bassist Subodh Gupta. "The response we received was incredible, and we are grateful for the support. We can't wait to share our new music with the world."

Last Minute India continues to solidify their position as one of Mumbai's most promising musical acts, and their performance at Zomaland 2024 further cements their reputation as a band to watch.