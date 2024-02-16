Kanye West sparks controversy with all-caps Instagram post targeting Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has ignited controversy with a lengthy all-caps Instagram post aimed at singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. In his post, West asserts that he has contributed more positively than negatively to Swift's career, contrary to recent reports.
The "Bound 2" rapper, allegedly removed from last weekend's Super Bowl at Swift's request, denies these claims and highlights his recent Spotify chart success. Addressing his social media ban in 2023 and the challenges faced by his family, West draws parallels to mistreatment based on race before circling back to the topic of Taylor Swift.
He asserts his support for Swift during her master's purchase controversy and downplays any animosity towards her fans. West also addresses rumors of being kicked out of the Super Bowl, attributing his departure to a desire to explore the venue with his wife, Bianca, and meet friends.
The saga continues as former NFL star Brandon Marshall claims Swift had West "removed" from the stadium during the game.
