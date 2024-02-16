DSP sets the stage on fire with a powerful Oo Sulriya Live concert in London

MUMBAI : Indian singer, composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad, also famously known as DSP recently held a concert in London, which turned out to be a major blast! The renowned rockstar mesmerised in a virtual showcase of his impeccable musical prowess, perfectly capturing the energy, emotions and the magic of the London concert.
DSP also took to one of his official social handle to share a glimpse of the remarkable night. The video perfectly captures unmissable highlights from the memorable concert as DSP set the stage on fire with Oo Solriya live concert! His caption read, “ D S P What a show Had a blast hosting the powerhouse Rockstar DSP #oosolriya live concert in Ovo arena Wembley . Thank you London for the amazing energy ”
On the workfront, DSP has interesting projects lined up his way. He will be working for Thandel, Pushpa: The Rule, Kanguva, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh being in the development stages, with D51 joining the list of his project releases this year. Among these highly anticipated crafts, there have also been discussions about DSP teaming up with Balakrishna and Bobby for a film.
