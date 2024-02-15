Valentine's Day 2024: Tune into Valentine's with the best romantic tracks of Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: As Valentine's has approached with love all in the air, could there be better than celebrating with your partner by tuning into some heartfelt melodies that perfectly capture the feeling of romance?

This Valentine's Day, dive into the beautiful songs of Prince of Romance Armaan Malik, known for his impeccable romantic tunes. From slow, emotional songs to upbeat love tracks, Armaan Malik's music can create a sense of euphoria and curate special memories with your loved one to cherish forever.

So, let's enjoy his wonderful songs together and make this Valentine's Day all about love, happiness, and great music. As we celebrate Valentine's Day, let's listen to some of his best romantic tracks that are perfect for setting a romantic mood on this special day. Kasam Se: Wondering how to express your feelings? If music is the love language for you and your partner to express love, then what's a better way to propose to your partner than dedicating a song to them?

"Kasam Se," a song by Armaan Malik which he dedicated to his real-life partner Aashna Shroff when he popped the question to her. Definitely something very romantic and the best way to express your feelings to your partner. The song is sung by Armaan while composed by brother Amaal Malik.

Jab Tak: Let's delve into the world of music with one of Armaan Malik's songs, "Jab Tak," featured in the movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story." This soothing melody, sung by Armaan Malik, serves as a heartfelt tribute to love. Against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry, each note of this song gives a sense of warmth and romance. Armaan Malik's soothing voice beautifully connects the depth of heartfelt emotions, making "Jab Tak" a soul-stirring serenade that resonates with lovers worldwide.

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar: "Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar" from the movie "Sanam Re." This song, sung by Armaan Malik, is a perfect mix of passion and gentle melodies. Armaan Malik's smooth voice feels like magic, touching your soul softly. The emotional lyrics portray a beautiful one-sided love story. Every note of this song speaks directly to the heart, making it a beloved choice among the people.

Bol Do Na Zara: In the song "Bol Do Na Zara" from the movie "Azhar," Armaan Malik's voice gently leads you through the different parts of love. His emotional voice and the song's meaningful words create a captivating experience that really connects with the feeling of love. Every sound he makes brings you into a world where feelings are strong, capturing what many people feel when they're in love.

Tumhe Apna Banane Ka: Neeti Mohan joins Armaan Malik in the song "Tumhe Apna Banane Ka," which also stars Zareen Khan, Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah, and Karan Singh Grover. Armaan Malik's beautiful singing makes the song a perfect mix of melody and love. The way music and feelings come together in the song creates a magic that touches the heart, making people feel a great bandwidth of emotions.