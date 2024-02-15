RadioandMusic
News |  15 Feb 2024

Pranati Rai Prakash Sings A Love Song With Ukulele

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash has taken the essence of romance to soaring heights this Valentine's week with the release of her mesmerizing emotive song. With lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and a melody that resonates with passion, Pranati's creation is more than just a song; it's a symphony of love, dedicated to all those who believe in the power of affection.

Giving all her fans a Valentine's Day gift, Pranati took to her social media and shared an amazing video of herself singing a special song entitled With the grace and elegance that only the can exude, the song serves as a soulful ode to the essence of love. Written and sung by the multitalented Pranati herself, every note of the composition encapsulates the warmth and tenderness of affection, making it the perfect anthem for Valentine's Day and beyond. The song has been written and sung by Pranati herself, and it encapsulates the warmth and tenderness of affection.

Talking about the song, she said, “As an artist, pouring my heart into every lyric, every note, and every melody of this special Valentine's Day song has been an exhilarating journey. It's a composition intertwined with a piece of my soul with love, longing, and the beauty of romance. I hope it resonates with the romantics! Happy Valentine's Day, my dear ones. Let the music of love bind us all together.”

Sharing the post on her social media, Pranati wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day peeps. I love matters of love! I know who my soulmate will be! The one for whom all my lyrics will fit just fine! Some songs are happy, some sad, some light up the heart, and some break it bad, isn’t that how love too is? My friend told me something hilarious the other day! I asked him what’s love. What's the relationship? He said, ‘It’s love when you want to kill that person but you still can’t stop caring for them’.”

The actress added: “I thought that love is peace and beauty, however, this line coming from a wise friend makes me rethink my ideas of love. Well, much to grow, much to know! Until then, celebrate the happy flattering notes!"

Pranati Rai Prakash's love song is a breath of fresh air. It's a reminder that love is alive. Do let us know who would you like to dedicate this special song to this Valentine's Day.

