RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2024 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Mumbai-Based Band last minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Last Minute India, a Mumbai-based band known for their electrifying performances, took the stage by storm at Zomaland 2024 on 11th February, leaving the audience captivated with their stellar performance.

Performing at one of the most anticipated events of the year, Last Minute India delivered an unforgettable show, showcasing their musical prowess and stage presence. The band treated the audience to an exclusive preview of two unreleased singles, "Mere Hi Ho Tum" & 'Udd Chale" which received an overwhelmingly positive response from the crowd. With their infectious energy and dynamic sound, Last Minute India had concert-goers on their feet, dancing and singing along throughout originals to the Bollywood set.

The band's ability to connect with the audience was evident as they delivered a performance that left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. _"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to perform at Zomaland 2024 and share our music with such an enthusiastic audience," said Last Minute India's songwriter and Bassist Subodh Gupta.

"The response we received was incredible, and we are grateful for the support. We can't wait to share our new music with the world." Last Minute India continues to solidify their position as one of Mumbai's most promising musical acts, and their performance at Zomaland 2024 further cements their reputation as a band to watch.

Tags
Band Last Minute India Wows Crowd Zomaland 2024 music
Related news
 | 16 Feb 2024

Mumbai-Based Band Last Minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Performing at one of the most anticipated events of the year, Last Minute India delivered an unforgettable show, showcasing their musical prowess and stage presence.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2024

Kanye West sparks controversy with all-caps Instagram post targeting Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has ignited controversy with a lengthy all-caps Instagram post aimed at singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. In his post, West asserts that he has contributed more positively than negatively to Swift's career, contrary to recent reports.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Experience the tumultuous journey of love, heartbreak, and reality with Nihaarika's latest album "Twenty 19"

MUMBAI: Step into the world where emotions harmonize with soul-stirring vocals, as the visionary artist of this generation, Nihaarika, releases her album “Twenty 19”.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Pranati Rai Prakash Sings A Love Song With Ukulele

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash has taken the essence of romance to soaring heights this Valentine's week with the release of her mesmerizing emotive song.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Dazzling Performance by Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi lights up Suraj Kund Mela

MUMBAI: The Suraj Kund Mela witnessed an electrifying evening as the iconic Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi took the stage by storm, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience mesmerized.

read more

RnM Biz

100 years of Radio celebrated at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival

MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the Indiread more

Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman read more

Mobikasa's Business vertical makes Digital Assets accessible to users with disabilities

MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to proread more

OnePlus unveils first of its kind Audio Brand Campaign, empowering users to ‘Find their Zone’

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brread more

This Valentine’s Day, BIG FM delves into the intricacies of love with its campaign ‘Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan’

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love fills the air and we see a special celebration of reread more

top# 5 articles

1
DSP sets the stage on fire with a powerful Oo Sulriya Live concert in London

MUMBAI : Indian singer, composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad, also famously known as DSP recently held a concert in London, which turned out to be a...read more

2
Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan's latest anthem 'Behne Do' takes listeners on a journey of emotional freedom

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Sanjana Devarajan’s latest single, "Behne Do" is an emotionally charged soundscape. Behne Do has been written, composed,...read more

3
Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir set to release infectiously optimistic 'Sunglasses'

MUMBAI: In a thrilling collaboration, Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir are gearing up to release their latest pop sensation, "Sunglasses," on February...read more

4
Pranati Rai Prakash Sings A Love Song With Ukulele

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash has taken the essence of romance to soaring heights this Valentine's week with the release of her mesmerizing emotive...read more

5
The Sound Space Students perform at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award with Hon CM Shri Eknath Shinde, Mukesh and Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor as chief guests among others

MUMBAI: The Award ceremony for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year awards was held at the Gateway of India on the 15th of February 2023. The ceremony...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games