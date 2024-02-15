Jujutsu Kaisen editor teases Gojo's comeback!

MUMBAI : Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts are shocked as recent revelations from an interview with Jujutsu Kaisen's editor, Junya Fukuda, hint at the possible return of the fan-favorite character, Satoru Gojo. Gojo met an unexpected demise at the hands of Sukuna after making a dramatic comeback following his earlier sealing in the Shibuya Incident arc.

In the interview, Fukuda discussed his work on Chapter 249, showcasing a blurred computer screen during the broadcast. Despite the obscured details, fans couldn't help but notice a face with dark eyes reminiscent of Gojo's distinctive appearance. The host's shocked reaction and comments about the scene being extraordinary further fueled speculation among the Jujutsu Kaisen community.

The intriguing revelation has triggered a wave of theories about Gojo's potential return, as fans dissect the blurred image in hopes of uncovering clues. The image has gone viral on social media platforms, with enthusiasts expressing excitement and anticipation for a significant plot twist in the series.

Adding to the intrigue, Fukuda disclosed that he is aware of how the series will conclude, as the mangaka, Gege Akutami, has already shared the ending with him. Fukuda not only approved the conclusion but is also looking forward to it. This additional information has heightened fans' curiosity about the future developments in Jujutsu Kaisen.

While the blurred image and editor's comments have stirred optimism among Gojo fans, some remain cautious, noting that it could be a flashback featuring a younger version of the character. Regardless, the community is actively engaged in discussions and speculations, eagerly awaiting the unfolding events in the critically acclaimed manga.

In short, the recent interview with Jujutsu Kaisen's editor has injected fresh excitement into the fandom, with fans eagerly anticipating the possible return of Satoru Gojo and speculating on the future direction of the series.