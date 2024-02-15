Grandaddy 'Blu Wav' LP out this Friday , Feb 16 on Dangerbird Records

MUMBAI : Legendary indie-rock band Grandaddy will release their hotly anticipated first new studio album in 7 years Blu Wav this Friday, February 16 via Dangerbird Records. The album has earned acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, NPR, Rolling Stone, Vulture, FADER, MOJO, Under The Radar, American Songwriter, PASTE, Uproxx and BrooklynVegan with radio airplay at Sirius XMU, BBC 6 Music, KEXP Seattle, WXPN Philadelphia, KCMP Minneapolis, KCSN Los Angeles, WFUV New York City, KUTX Austin and more! Fans can also tune in to NPR Morning Edition for their on-air feature on February 19. Today, the band shares the official video for final album preview track "Long as I'm Not the One", created and directed by auteur Aaron Beckham. Inspired by old Hollywood and the Three Amigos, the visual leans into classic country motifs of lost love and heartache by focusing on a lonely cowboy alone under the darkening sky with just his campfire and lingering thoughts.

Watch / Share: “Long as I'm Not the One” Video

Blu Wav is inspired by the overwhelming beauty of nature to the mundane moments that spark life’s strongest memories. With the album title meant to be a literal mash-up of “bluegrass” and “new wave”, the new collection has a distinct feel, a uniform vibe, and a somewhat unexpected sound. It was conceived as Grandaddy maestro Jason Lytle was driving through the Nevada desert, and Patti Page’s "Tennessee Waltz" came across the classic country station on the radio. He was immediately intrigued by the possibilities of what it might sound like to keep the slow sway and sweet, simple lyrics of the bluegrass waltz while adding layers of dense synthesizers and the electronics of new wave. It incorporates the lo-fi lushness and sometimes-psychedelic orchestration Grandaddy is known for with Lytle’s first foray into true country. Seven of its 13 songs are waltzes, and as Lytle notes, “there’s an inordinate amount of pedal steel.”

Grandaddy recently celebrated their legacy with a series of 20th anniversary reissues including the acclaimed Sumday Twunny box set which earned a Pitchfork ‘Best New Reissue”. Lytle also contributed vocals to a posthumous Sparklehorse album by request of his friend and fellow psychedelic pop auteur Mark Linkous’ family. Their forthcoming album Blu Wav has been featured on “Anticipated Albums of 2024” lists by Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum, PASTE, BrooklynVegan, Uproxx, Glide Magazine and more. Grandaddy has released five official LPs, most recently 2017’s Last Place. Grandaddy members include Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, Tim Dryden, and the late Kevin Garcia, who passed away in 2017.

Blu Wav Tracklist:

1. Blu Wav

2. Cabin in My Mind

3. Long as I'm Not the One

4. You're Going to Be Fine and I'm Going to Hell

5. Watercooler

6. Let's Put this Pinto on the Moon

7. On a Train or Bus

8. Jukebox App

9. Yeehaw Ai in the Year 2025

10. Ducky, Boris and Dart

11. East Yosemite

12. Nothin' to Lose

13. Blu Wav Buh Bye