Experience the tumultuous journey of love, heartbreak, and reality with Nihaarika's latest album "Twenty 19"

MUMBAI: Step into the world where emotions harmonize with soul-stirring vocals, as the visionary artist of this generation, Nihaarika, releases her album “Twenty 19”. Reflecting a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional love songs, Nihaarika weaves an emotive story through three tracks in the album – ‘Dimag Kharab’, ‘Jaana’ and ‘Lauta De Mein’.

A storyteller at heart and with a soulful voice reminiscent of celebrated Western artists, Nihaarika guides the listeners through an intimate journey with each track. “Dimag Kharab'' captures the innocence of being blindly in love, while “Jaana'' confronts the harsh reality of a breakup, bringing to light the bittersweet aftermath of love. The album's last track “Lauta De Mein'' is an emotional climax, a tear-jerking ballad that beautifully encapsulates the struggle of letting go. “Twenty 19” navigates through the highs and lows of love, where Nihaarika leaves room for interpretation, allowing listeners to weave their own stories into the melodies.

Sharing excitement on her album, Nihaarika said, “‘Twenty 19’ is a reflection of my emotions and experiences. With my three songs of the album, I invite listeners to join me on a journey through the complexities of love – its highs, its lows, and the beautiful chaos in between. I hope the listeners connect to the emotions I have expressed through my music and may find a little bit of themselves in these melodies.”

Infusing emotions into every note, ‘Twenty 19’ creates a deeply resonant connection between artist and audience. Get ready to ride the waves of emotion as Nihaarika takes you on a captivating musical journey.