RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2024 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the tumultuous journey of love, heartbreak, and reality with Nihaarika's latest album "Twenty 19"

MUMBAI: Step into the world where emotions harmonize with soul-stirring vocals, as the visionary artist of this generation, Nihaarika, releases her album “Twenty 19”. Reflecting a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional love songs, Nihaarika weaves an emotive story through three tracks in the album – ‘Dimag Kharab’, ‘Jaana’ and ‘Lauta De Mein’.

A storyteller at heart and with a soulful voice reminiscent of celebrated Western artists, Nihaarika guides the listeners through an intimate journey with each track. “Dimag Kharab'' captures the innocence of being blindly in love, while “Jaana'' confronts the harsh reality of a breakup, bringing to light the bittersweet aftermath of love. The album's last track “Lauta De Mein'' is an emotional climax, a tear-jerking ballad that beautifully encapsulates the struggle of letting go. “Twenty 19” navigates through the highs and lows of love, where Nihaarika leaves room for interpretation, allowing listeners to weave their own stories into the melodies.

Sharing excitement on her album, Nihaarika said, “‘Twenty 19’ is a reflection of my emotions and experiences. With my three songs of the album, I invite listeners to join me on a journey through the complexities of love – its highs, its lows, and the beautiful chaos in between. I hope the listeners connect to the emotions I have expressed through my music and may find a little bit of themselves in these melodies.”

Infusing emotions into every note, ‘Twenty 19’ creates a deeply resonant connection between artist and audience. Get ready to ride the waves of emotion as Nihaarika takes you on a captivating musical journey.

Tags
Nihaarika Lauta De Mein artists radioandmusic india Singer music
Related news
 | 15 Feb 2024

Mumbai-Based Band last minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Last Minute India, a Mumbai-based band known for their electrifying performances, took the stage by storm at Zomaland 2024 on 11th February, leaving the audience captivated with their stellar performance.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Pranati Rai Prakash Sings A Love Song With Ukulele

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash has taken the essence of romance to soaring heights this Valentine's week with the release of her mesmerizing emotive song.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Dazzling Performance by Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi lights up Suraj Kund Mela

MUMBAI: The Suraj Kund Mela witnessed an electrifying evening as the iconic Punjabi pop sensation Daler Mehndi took the stage by storm, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience mesmerized.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir set to release infectiously optimistic 'Sunglasses'

MUMBAI: In a thrilling collaboration, Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir are gearing up to release their latest pop sensation, "Sunglasses," on February 2nd.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2024

Valentine's Day 2024: Tune into Valentine's with the best romantic tracks of Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: As Valentine's has approached with love all in the air, could there be better than celebrating with your partner by tuning into some heartfelt melodies that perfectly capture the feeling of romance?

read more

RnM Biz

This Valentine’s Day, BIG FM delves into the intricacies of love with its campaign ‘Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan’

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love fills the air and we see a special celebration of reread more

5 Romantic songs to add in your playlist this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Few things evoke the essence of romance quite like a beautifully crafted song.read more

Raga to Rock: Launching the "My Music, My Rights" campaign by IPRS on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami

MUMBAI: IPRS is set to launch of its nationwide campaign, "My Music, My Rights," through an engaread more

Barcelona's Acid Snot ignite a revolution with listering new single "RISE"

MUMBAI: Get ready to ignite the revolution with Acid Snot's scorching new single, "RISEread more

The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India Present the Awards Governing Council for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Marking its 55th edition, the ABBY One Show Awards continues to strengthen its positionread more

top# 5 articles

1
Experience the tumultuous journey of love, heartbreak, and reality with Nihaarika's latest album "Twenty 19"

MUMBAI: Step into the world where emotions harmonize with soul-stirring vocals, as the visionary artist of this generation, Nihaarika, releases her...read more

2
Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir set to release infectiously optimistic 'Sunglasses'

MUMBAI: In a thrilling collaboration, Zachary Ray and Sunep A Jamir are gearing up to release their latest pop sensation, "Sunglasses," on February...read more

3
Mumbai-Based Band last minute India Wows Crowd at Zomaland 2024

MUMBAI: Last Minute India, a Mumbai-based band known for their electrifying performances, took the stage by storm at Zomaland 2024 on 11th February,...read more

4
Wynk Music brings its users closer to their favorite artist – Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, organized an exclusive meet up with Jubin Nautiyal...read more

5
Valentine's Day 2024: Tune into Valentine's with the best romantic tracks of Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: As Valentine's has approached with love all in the air, could there be better than celebrating with your partner by tuning into some...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games