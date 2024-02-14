RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2024 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Yohan Marshall's 'Jo Tu Mere Paas Hai': A Melodic Ode to Love and Friendship

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jaisha, Bombay-based singer-songwriter Yohan Marshall has released his latest single 'Jo Tu Mere Paas Hai', already out on all the streaming platforms, Marshall, who has traversed the globe as a musician since the age of fifteen, brings his rich musical experience to the forefront in this composition.

Written in collaboration with Neeraj Patil, the song reflects Marshall's journey of growth, love, and friendship. "'Jo Tu Mere Paas Hai' is more than just a song; it's a celebration of the enduring bond between myself and my wife," Marshall explains. "It encapsulates the peacefulness and joy that I find in her presence, and after holding onto this melody for years, I knew the perfect words would eventually find their way to me."

With its dynamic production, the track seamlessly fuses elements of Pop, Singer-Songwriter, and Alternative Rock, creating a sonic experience that resonates deeply with the listener. Marshall's vocals carry the emotion of the lyrics, conveying the sincerity and depth of his feelings. In the music video for "Jo Tu Mere Paas Hai," Yohan Marshall promises to offer viewers a glimpse into his personal life, sharing intimate moments of happiness and love with his wife, Jaisha.

Marshall, who believes that the genuine moments captured in the video are irreplaceable, takes a courageous step in sharing this aspect of his life with his audience. This release follows Marshall's previous singles, including 'Haan Bhool Ja' featuring Lothika Jha and 'Maan Ja Zara' featuring Riya Duggal.

These tracks showcase his versatility as an artist and his ability to collaborate with different talents across genres. As Marshall looks ahead, he teases upcoming projects and collaborations, maintaining an air of mystery that keeps his audience guessing. "There's something magical about the anticipation surrounding new releases," he grins, hinting at more surprises in store for his fans.

Tags
Yohan Marshall Jo Tu Mere Paas Hai music
Related news
 | 14 Feb 2024

Power star Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh unveil their latest blockbuster song "Tikuliya Ae Raja"

MUMBAI: Powerhouse duo Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh are set to captivate audiences once again with their latest musical masterpiece, "Tikuliya Ae Raja”.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2024

Exclusive : Kingsley Ben-Adir talks about his preparation for his role in Bob Marley: One Love

MUMBAI : Celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Bob Marley, the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ unveils the remarkable journey of the reggae icon. With his transcendent music and message of love and unity, Marley captured hearts worldwide.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2024

Amazon Music all set to Ring in Valentine's Day with its Shades of Love Playlists

MUMBAI: It's the season of love, and Amazon Music just knows exactly how to kickstart the Valentine’s month. Being one of India’s leading music streaming services, Amazon Music is all set to share a few Shades of Love with its listeners.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2024

Mahindra Percussion Festival’s second edition promises a sonic spectacle of percussion rhythms with an exceptional line-up of artists

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Percussion Festival is set to dazzle again with its second edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of percussion rhythms and a stellar line-up of artists.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2024

Wynk Music brings its users closer to their favorite artist – Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, organized an exclusive meet up with Jubin Nautiyal for five of its users from across the country.

read more

RnM Biz

5 Romantic songs to add in your playlist this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Few things evoke the essence of romance quite like a beautifully crafted song.read more

Raga to Rock: Launching the "My Music, My Rights" campaign by IPRS on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami

MUMBAI: IPRS is set to launch of its nationwide campaign, "My Music, My Rights," through an engaread more

Barcelona's Acid Snot ignite a revolution with listering new single "RISE"

MUMBAI: Get ready to ignite the revolution with Acid Snot's scorching new single, "RISEread more

The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India Present the Awards Governing Council for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Marking its 55th edition, the ABBY One Show Awards continues to strengthen its positionread more

World Radio Day special: Community Radio Connect FM 107.8 Launches Radio Series "Science in Everyday Life"

MUMBAI: A radio drama series, Science in Everyday Life (Dainik Jeevan Mein Vigyan), has been lauread more

top# 5 articles

1
Exclusive : Kingsley Ben-Adir talks about his preparation for his role in Bob Marley: One Love

MUMBAI : Celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Bob Marley, the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ unveils the remarkable journey of the reggae icon....read more

2
Power star Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh unveil their latest blockbuster song "Tikuliya Ae Raja"

MUMBAI: Powerhouse duo Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh are set to captivate audiences once again with their latest musical masterpiece, "Tikuliya Ae...read more

3
Inaugural Cape town country festival announces star-Studded Lineup

MUMBAI: Cape Town, South Africa is in full swing preparing to host one of the biggest Country Music Festivals outside of the U.S. – Cape Town...read more

4
Wynk Music brings its users closer to their favorite artist – Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, organized an exclusive meet up with Jubin Nautiyal...read more

5
It's time to testify for Alicia Witt with single 'Witness' ; announces North American tour

MUMBAI :  If you show up for Alicia Witt, she’ll show up for you. And she proves it with stirring sincerity on “Witness,” a musical pledge of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games