News |  14 Feb 2024 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Power star Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh unveil their latest blockbuster song "Tikuliya Ae Raja"

MUMBAI: Powerhouse duo Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh are set to captivate audiences once again with their latest musical masterpiece, "Tikuliya Ae Raja”. Penned by the talented Raushan Vishwash and featuring the melodious composition of Priyanshu Singh, this track promises to be an instant hit.

Watch the song here-

With Shivani Singh's emotive vocals infusing depth and passion into the lyrics, and Pawan Singh's signature style adding an irresistible charm, "Tikuliya Ae Raja" promises to resonate with audiences across all demographics.

"Tikuliya Ae Raja" explores the trials and tribulations faced by married couples, delving into the common challenges that arise in relationships. The narrative follows the journey of a protagonist whose life takes a dramatic turn post-marriage. Formerly accustomed to freedom and autonomy, he finds himself entangled in the complexities of domestic life, grappling with the expectations and demands of his spouse. The song chronicles the protagonist's struggles with communication. Despite his efforts to explain his actions, misunderstandings ensue, leading to tensions within the relationship. However, the couple ultimately finds a resolution, reaffirming the enduring strength of love and commitment.

Reflecting on the song, Pawan Singh says, ”'Tikuliya Ae Raja' is a reflection of the highs and lows of real-life relationships. Through its lyrics and melody, we aim to encapsulate the essence of love, understanding, and resilience in the face of adversity. I am sure many people will relate to the song and enjoy the same. Eagerly looking forward to people’s reaction to it.”

Elaborating on the significance of the song, Shivani Singh says, “Tikuliya Ae Raja' narrates a journey through the complexities of love and marriage. I was excited as the theme of the song was very relatable and I was sure that my listeners will definitely love it. It was an amazing experience making the song with Pawan and I hope people will enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

