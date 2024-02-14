RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2024 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Lights, Camera, and unplugged weekends in Delhi!

MUMBAI: On February 16th, kick off your weekend with Friday Night Live ft Sagar & Mridul an extravaganza featuring Sagar & Mridul. Get ready for an energetic night filled with their foot-tapping tunes. We’re bringing the house down at Civil Lines SOCIAL as well.

On February 17th, Taylor Swift Listening Sessions ft. Niteout & Mehfil-e-Khas ft Ak Brothers. Immerse yourselves in the magic of Taylor Swift's music with a special listening session hosted by Niteout and Embark on a musical journey with the soulful melodies of the Ak Brothers.

On February 18th, Unleash your inner artist at the Pottery Workshop ft. The Art Curry & Retro Sundays ft Dj Anurag. Take a trip down memory lane with DJ Anurag's retro beats. Dance the night away to classic tunes and relive the golden era of music.  

So, what are you waiting for? With this exciting lineup of events, there's no excuse to stay in this weekend. Head out, explore, and create memories that will last a lifetime!  

Date: 16th - 18th February

Time: 10 am onwards

Venue: Civil Lines SOCIAL 13 Sham Nath Marg Ground & First Floor, The Exchange Building, Railway Colony, Civil Lines, New Delhi, Delhi 110054, India

Entry: FREE

Link: https://insider.in/civil-lines-social-weekender-feb16-2024/event

