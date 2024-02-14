Exclusive : Kingsley Ben-Adir talks about his preparation for his role in Bob Marley: One Love

MUMBAI : Celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Bob Marley, the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ unveils the remarkable journey of the reggae icon. With his transcendent music and message of love and unity, Marley captured hearts worldwide. Delve into the depths of his life story, witnessing his resilience in the face of adversity and the origin of his revolutionary tunes. Experience the essence of Marley's enduring spirit on the big screen for the very first time.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his roles like Ken in Barbie, and another part in Peaky Blinders is going to be leading the film as Bob Marley. Talking about his preparation for the role, Kingsley Ben-Adir says,
“To be this intensely involved in something over such a long period of time, I haven’t had that before,” Ben-Adir adds. “Bob every day. It took me a long time [researching interview footage of him] to understand everything Bob’s saying. He was a poet in how he communicated. We managed organically to find Bob’s flow, over a year in prep and anticipation. You’ve got to trust that, in that process, Bob’s voice will come through.”
Stay tuned for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, as it hits the theaters on February 16, 2024
MUMBAI: Few things evoke the essence of romance quite like a beautifully crafted song.read more
MUMBAI: IPRS is set to launch of its nationwide campaign, "My Music, My Rights," through an engaread more
MUMBAI: Get ready to ignite the revolution with Acid Snot's scorching new single, "RISEread more
MUMBAI : Marking its 55th edition, the ABBY One Show Awards continues to strengthen its positionread more
MUMBAI: A radio drama series, Science in Everyday Life (Dainik Jeevan Mein Vigyan), has been lauread more
MUMBAI: Powerhouse duo Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh are set to captivate audiences once again with their latest musical masterpiece, "Tikuliya Ae...read more
MUMBAI: Cape Town, South Africa is in full swing preparing to host one of the biggest Country Music Festivals outside of the U.S. – Cape Town...read more
MUMBAI: Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, organized an exclusive meet up with Jubin Nautiyal...read more
MUMBAI : If you show up for Alicia Witt, she’ll show up for you. And she proves it with stirring sincerity on “Witness,” a musical pledge of...read more
MUMBAI: It's the season of love, and Amazon Music just knows exactly how to kickstart the Valentine’s month. Being one of India’s leading music...read more