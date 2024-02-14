Exclusive : Kingsley Ben-Adir talks about his preparation for his role in Bob Marley: One Love

MUMBAI : Celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Bob Marley, the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ unveils the remarkable journey of the reggae icon. With his transcendent music and message of love and unity, Marley captured hearts worldwide. Delve into the depths of his life story, witnessing his resilience in the face of adversity and the origin of his revolutionary tunes. Experience the essence of Marley's enduring spirit on the big screen for the very first time.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his roles like Ken in Barbie, and another part in Peaky Blinders is going to be leading the film as Bob Marley. Talking about his preparation for the role, Kingsley Ben-Adir says,

“To be this intensely involved in something over such a long period of time, I haven’t had that before,” Ben-Adir adds. “Bob every day. It took me a long time [researching interview footage of him] to understand everything Bob’s saying. He was a poet in how he communicated. We managed organically to find Bob’s flow, over a year in prep and anticipation. You’ve got to trust that, in that process, Bob’s voice will come through.”

