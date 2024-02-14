RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2024

Amazon Music all set to Ring in Valentine's Day with its Shades of Love Playlists

MUMBAI: It's the season of love, and Amazon Music just knows exactly how to kickstart the Valentine’s month. Being one of India’s leading music streaming services, Amazon Music is all set to share a few Shades of Love with its listeners.

From old-school Bollywood to contemporary Hip-Hop, Amazon Music’s Valentine’s playlists cover all moods and genres that you could ask for with the following playlists.

Ultimate Love Songs Playlists

For all the die-hard romantics and the hopelessly new-in-love, this playlist is a perfect mix of all things you loved in the past and now. From your favorite International Pop hits to regional duets, this playlist is being offered in a variety of languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

100 Greatest Love Songs

Enjoy the finest love songs ever created with this perfectly crafted Valentine’s playlist featuring the top 100 romance tracks in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Indie Love

This one is for all the indie lovers. You can now groove to your favorite love tunes from Independent artists you love, follow or discovered, with this Valentine’s special edition of the Indie Love playlist, featuring some of the best romance music from Independent artists across regions.

Senti Wala Pyaar

The Senti Wala Pyaar playlist makes for the perfect pick for all the emotional ones there who like to feel those intense emotions through music. Snuggle up with your partner or unwind with your headphones and embark on this emotional journey of love.

New in Love

The New in Love playlist, available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, features the newest love tunes that you can groove to, listen to on a date night or unwind with, this Valentine’s month. You can listen to these playlists with your bae loved one this valentine’s day here.

Here are 10 chart-topping romantic songs recommended by Amazon Music Experts that you can listen to with your loved one this Valentine’s Day: -

Chaleya - Jawan

Heeriye- Arijit Singh - Jasleen Royal

O Maahi - Dunki

Tum Kya Mile - Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani Satranga - Animal

Lover (Remix) - Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Standing Next to You - Jung Kook

Apa Fer Milaange - Savi Kalhon

Kinni Kinni - Diljit Dosanjh

Anbenum - Leo

 

 

 

Amazon Music
