Ultimate romantic playlist for your dreamy Valentine's Day proposal

MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming lyrics, these songs are curated to elevate the atmosphere and set the stage for your perfect proposal.

Let the music speak the language of love as you embark on your journey to create everlasting memories.

Tu Mera

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melody of 'Tu Mera' by Tulsi Kumar, a perfect love song to set the mood for your Valentine's Day proposal. Let the soothing tunes and heartfelt lyrics create a magical atmosphere, making your moment unforgettable and full of refreshing vibes of love.

Mohabbat

A typical relatable love song that speaks to all lovers. Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif come together in "Mohabbat" to express the emotions that every heart experiences in love.

Meri Ho Ja

Experience the magic of love where two hearts find solace in each other's company. "MERI HO JA" is a heartfelt melody that captures the essence of deep connection.

Raabta

Prepare to be swept away by the timeless love song "Raabta" sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Adah Sharma, this song is a classic choice for a romantic evening.