Ultimate romantic playlist for your dreamy Valentine's Day proposal

MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming lyrics, these songs are curated to elevate the atmosphere and set the stage for your perfect proposal.
Let the music speak the language of love as you embark on your journey to create everlasting memories.
Tu Mera
Immerse yourself in the enchanting melody of 'Tu Mera' by Tulsi Kumar, a perfect love song to set the mood for your Valentine's Day proposal. Let the soothing tunes and heartfelt lyrics create a magical atmosphere, making your moment unforgettable and full of refreshing vibes of love.
Mohabbat
A typical relatable love song that speaks to all lovers. Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif come together in "Mohabbat" to express the emotions that every heart experiences in love.
Meri Ho Ja
Experience the magic of love where two hearts find solace in each other's company. "MERI HO JA" is a heartfelt melody that captures the essence of deep connection.
Raabta
Prepare to be swept away by the timeless love song "Raabta" sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Featuring Jubin Nautiyal and Adah Sharma, this song is a classic choice for a romantic evening.
MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more
MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more
MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more
MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming...read more
Dutch DJ/Producer Dastic continues to highlight his journey of sonic self-discovery with latest single ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ – out now on Spinnin’...read more
MUMBAI: Post Malone serenaded the crowd at the Super Bowl with an acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. While the spotlight...read more
MUMBAI: Super Bowl Sunday brought an exhilarating moment for fans as the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie adaptation was...read more
MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that...read more