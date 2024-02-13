Merakii Group shines as exclusive media partner for World Vaishnav Convention 2024 featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Merakii Group, a prominent marketing communications agency, is proud to announce its success as the exclusive media partner for the World Vaishnav Convention 2024 organized by Gaudiya Mission. The convention, held from February 6th to 8th at Bharat Mandappam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, marked the 150th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who attended as the Chief Guest and launched the Commemorative Coin and Postal Stamp.

As the exclusive media partner, Merakii Group played a pivotal role in amplifying the reach of this historic event, capturing the essence of the spiritual celebration and promoting the teachings of Srila Prabhupad to a global audience.

The convention, an annual gathering of Vaishnavism devotees worldwide, featured a series of events, including the launch of a commemorative coin and postal stamp, a Nagar Sankirtan Procession, spiritual discourses, cultural programs, and the soul-stirring Sri Harinam Sankirtan. Merakii Group's strategic approach ensured extensive communications, reaching individuals from diverse backgrounds and contributing to the success of the convention.

"We are honored to have been the exclusive media partner for the World Vaishnav Convention 2024. The convention's success is a testament to the dedication of Gaudiya Mission and the

inspiring legacy of Srila Prabhupad. We are proud to have played a role in spreading these profound teachings globally," said Ms. Bhagyashree Singh, Director and CEO at Merakii Group.

Mr. Prithviraj Kasana, Director at Merakii Group, “Our partnership with Gaudiya Mission for the World Vaishnav Convention was a truly enriching experience. Being part of an event that celebrates spirituality, cultural heritage, and unity has aligned with our agency's values. We are proud to have played a role in conveying the convention's message to a global audience. "

In addition to its role as the media partner for the convention, Merakii Group remains committed to supporting initiatives that align with its values of community service and promoting positive change.