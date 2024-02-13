RadioandMusic
News |  13 Feb 2024

Kanye West rakes in $19 Million after Super Bowl Ad, claims Rep

MUMBAI: Kanye West invested a significant sum for advertising during the Super Bowl, albeit in a limited capacity, and it seems to have yielded positive results according to him.

Ye revealed his earnings from Sunday on social media at the start of the new week, and the single-day profits he's reporting are quite impressive -- approximately $19 million in sales is what one of his representatives claims Yeezy.com generated following his minimalist Super Bowl spot. He shared a screenshot of a text message he purportedly received, detailing the sales figures for various items and their corresponding dollar amounts.

The products heavily promoted by Kanye and his team include a top, pants, a T-shirt, and YZY pods. The YZY pods are essentially innovative foldable socks designed to be worn as footwear. Interestingly enough, Kanye appears to have offered a substantial discount on his website, with these items currently priced at just $20 each.

Yes, even now, they are available at that price. If these sales figures are indeed accurate, then Kanye has quietly made significant profits on his merchandise. It appears that his unconventional "commercial" during the Super Bowl broadcast was surprisingly effective.

In case you missed it, Kanye's ad was one of the most stripped-down commercials ever aired during the Super Bowl, only appearing in select markets and featuring Ye filming himself in the back of a car, delivering a brief explanation of the products in a selfie-style video.

Games