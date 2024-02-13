Inclusive party brand HE.SHE.THEY. unveils Sara Landry, UNIIQU3, & FJAAK as North American tour headliners

MUMBAI : Pioneering inclusive party brand/record label HE.SHE.THEY. has announced the Phase 2 dates of its North American tour.

Following its recent high-profile performances at festivals such as Kappa Futur and Glastonbury, a summer Ibiza residency at Amnesia nightclub, and Phase 1 North American dates that careened through Chicago, Dallas, and Las Vegas, HE.SHE.THEY will continue to showcase their diverse events in cities across the U.S. on their biggest tour of North America. The tour was timed to coincide with the release of their official Beatport documentary.



Phase 1 of HE.SHE.THEY.’s North American tour saw the brand host world-class talents such as Montreal-based trance DJ/producer TDJ and 100% Electronica artist Neggy Gemmy at Chicago’s renowned venue PRYSM. Afterwards, HE.SHE.THEY. touched down in Dallas for a party headlined by Chicago house/techno legend Hiroko Yamamura, with support from local Dallas DJ/It’ll Do Club-resident Red Eye, then landed in Las Vegas for a show headlined by BBC Radio 1 Future Star-winner HoneyLuv.



Phase 2 of the brand’s North American run includes the previously-announced Brooklyn show at Superior Ingredients on Saturday, February 17, which will feature Dutch sibling duo Shermanology, Detroit nu-disco queen DJ Holographic, Beirut-bred house/techno producer Nur Jaber, Toronto-based DJ/producer/poet/activist Chippy Nonstop, HE.SHE.THEY.-resident SYREETA (who made her USA debut at Coachella 2023), and a special b2b performance from Lauren Flax and Justin Cudmore.

Shortly after Brooklyn, HE.SHE.THEY. will throw a double-header with Jersey Club-queen UNIIQU3 and SYREETA - first in Oklahoma City at Beer City Music Hall on Friday, February 23, then in Buffalo, NY for a show at Electric City on Saturday, February 24. Then, on Friday, March 1, the brand will make its way to San Francisco for a party at revered venue Public Works, headlined by Amsterdam’s genre-blending, underground legend KI/KI as well as J.Phlip.

Next, HE.SHE.THEY. will head to Baltimore for a show at Dark Room on Friday, March 8, headlined by legendary selector Eli Escobar, as well as DJ Tool and Keenan Orr. Then, the party-starters will jet down to South Florida for a special Miami Music Week showcase on Wednesday, March 20 at Toe Jam Backlot, headlined by techno heavyweight Sara Landry, German duo FJAAK, Hiroko Yamamura, and AK Sports, and Maneskin’s Victoria.

And finally, on Saturday, March 23, HE.SHE.THEY. will booth up at Atlanta’s Future Club for a soiree headlined by German DJ tINI. Stay tuned for more show announcements in cities like Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Montreal, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Toronto, and more.



The tour will also celebrate the official HE.SHE.THEY. documentary, which was produced in collaboration with Beatport and slated to release in early 2024. The documentary will explore some of the most important issues in contemporary dance music culture - including homophobia, transphobia, body positivity, racism, misogyny, and more, and was released on Wednesday 7th February on Youtube prior to its forthcoming larger scale release on Amazon Prime globally.

Since its inception 5 years ago, HE.SHE.THEY. has hosted events in 15 countries and over 40 cities, taking in some of the world’s most hallowed clubs such as fabric (UK), Watergate (Germany), Cocorico (Italy), Elsewhere (NYC), Kitty Su (Mumbai) and Ibiza superclubs Pacha and Amnesia alongside Pride events around the world and renown festivals like Glastonbury (UK), Kappa Futur (Italy) and Dockyard (Netherlands).

The brand has showcased a veritable who’s who of the underground like Kerri Chandler, Maya Jane Coles, Honey Dijon, Ellen Allien, Dax J, Louie Vega, Marcel Dettman, Floorplan, VTSS, Helena Hauff, Denis Sulta, Eats Everything, Jayda G, Horse Meat Disco, Derrick Carter, Ben Klock, Nicole Moudabour, Chaos In the CBD, Midland, Mall Grab, HAAI, Patrick Mason, DJ Tennis, Dennis Ferrer, Sara Landry, 999999999, Job Jobse and many, many more, as well as cultural icons like Peaches and Amanda Lepore.