News |  13 Feb 2024 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran and Prateek Kuhad to cast a musical spell on Mumbai!

MUMBAI : Music fans in Mumbai, get ready for an epic night at Mahalakshmi Race Course on March 16, 2024. Iconic British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform his chart-topping hits, with India's own folk-pop star Prateek Kuhad taking the stage before ED.

Prateek Kuhad will set the tone for the evening, showcasing songs for which he is known best and his new releases for the eager audience.

As the night unfolds, Ed Sheeran will take the stage, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience with his beloved tracks that have captured the hearts of fans around the world.

BookMyShow Live is facilitating this must-see event, featuring a state-of-the-art 360-degree circular, revolving stage that ensures a spectacular view for all. Don't miss this chance to witness two incredible artists in one night, in what promises to be a remarkable event in live music.

