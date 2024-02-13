Ahead of Valentine’s Day, singer & songwriter Nisa Shetty releases her latest single "DRAMA"

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a musical rollercoaster ride as Nisa Shetty, the dynamic singer-songwriter, unleashes her latest sonic gem, "DRAMA."

This sensational track marks Nisa's triumphant return, captivating audiences with her seventh solo release that effortlessly blends her powerful vocals and well thought of lyrics into a mesmerizing melody.

Following her acclaimed collaborations with the legendary AR Rahman, Nisa Shetty once again proves her mettle as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. "DRAMA" isn't just a song—it's an exhilarating exploration of the turbulent emotions that swirl in the aftermath of a breakup. With an electrifying fusion of humour and raw intensity, Nisa's powerhouse vocals transport listeners to the era of Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse, evoking a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern vibe. But the excitement doesn't stop there.

Accompanying the track is a visually stunning music video that pays homage to the iconic divas of pop and jazz. Through a captivating blend of surreal imagery and poignant storytelling, the video offers viewers a glimpse into the tumultuous journey of heartbreak and self-discovery. "DRAMA" is now available for streaming on all major platforms, ready to whisk you away on a whirlwind of emotions. Dive into the experience and watch the music video here, or groove to the beats on Spotify here. Prepare to be swept off your feet and immersed in the captivating world of "DRAMA" with Nisa Shetty.

SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/album/09iY90Gbj6rBNw76tJxUUW?si=Fi_DIiXnSlGXyHzX818gFA