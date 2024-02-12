Usher obtains Marriage License with Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

MUMBAI: Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, made a pre-Super Bowl pit stop in Las Vegas, where they obtained a marriage license.
According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning singer, 45, and the music executive secured the license in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, Feb. 8. While the marriage certificate has yet to be filed, the couple's relationship journey began back in June 2019, when they were first spotted together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday bash.
Since then, their bond has only grown stronger. In 2020, Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.
Prior to his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher spoke to PEOPLE about the unwavering support he receives from Goicoechea. "I have an amazing partner, a support system," he shared. "We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."
