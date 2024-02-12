RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2024 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Rome-based Modell blends elements of contemporary pop, electronica and neo-soul on new album, titled "Turning Point."

MUMBAI: Rome-based band Modell is back with a sonic explosion. Their new album, "Turning Point," blends contemporary pop, electronica, and neo-soul into a whirlwind journey that transcends space and time.

Following the success of their single "Reaching the Sky," the album delivers twelve tracks that pulsate with neo-soul grooves and electro-pop beats. Each song is expertly crafted, weaving in elements of travel, culture, and emotional connection.

Dive into a kaleidoscope of sound. Catchy melodies, walking basslines, dreamy funk-jazz guitars, and soulful vocals paint a vivid picture. Surprise rhythmic elements keep things fresh, while vibrant vocal harmonies and trumpets add depth and dimension.

This is more than just an album; it's an experience. Modell takes you on a voyage through their diverse influences, showcasing their artistic ingenuity and passion. Nicola Nolli, the band's founder, describes the album as a product of self-discovery and exploration, drawing from isolation and travel experiences to create a dialogue between emotions.

"Turning Point" is a collaborative effort. Nolli's production expertise and virtuosity on bass, synthesizers, and keyboards shine. Deborah Grandi's enchanting vocals captivate, while other talented musicians like Susanna Nolli, Simone Piccinelli, Davide Chiari, and Giuseppe Mondini add their unique touches.

Wind instruments by Paolo Malacarne and Samuele Pedrazzani further elevate the experience. Simone Piccinelli, Davide Chiari, and Gabriele Ponticiello ensure every sonic nuance is captured, while mixing and mastering by Piccinelli bring the album to life.

Modell's current lineup is a powerhouse of talent. Nicola Nolli, Daniele Bucci Modell, Rosario Moricca, Marco Palmisano, and Giorgia Pesare each bring their distinct styles to the table, creating a truly unforgettable sound.

Ready to embark on a musical adventure? Listen to "Turning Point" now at https://orcd.co/modell_turningpoint.

Spotify

Track Listing:

1 My Jungle

2 Crashed

3 Nirvana

4 This Is My Place

5 Lost in Reverie

6 Scent of You

7 Outer Space

8 Inner Space

9 Just the Way You Are

10 Desire

11 Reaching the Sky

12 Into the Blue Light

Tags
Modell Turning Point music
Related news
 | 12 Feb 2024

NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of razor-sharp hooks and left-leaning politics, delivered amidst a wall of guitars.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films trailer and theme songs revealed!

MUMBAI :  The two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano's manga, "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction," is creating hype with theme songs sung by YOASOBI's Lilas Ikuta and Ano.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Progressive Heavy Metal band Exodus Rising release new single/music video 'Blazing Love'

MUMBAI :  Exodus Rising, the vanguards of Progressive Heavy Metal, are set to unleash a sonic revolution with their scorching new single and music video, "Blazing Love" This incendiary track, part of their upcoming album "The Book of Life."Blazing Love":

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that seamlessly combine innovation with the unwavering nature of their signature sound.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

San Diego CA Reggae/Rock/Soul Band The Goodies release self-titled EP-- Out Now; Stream the new music video 'All The Love We Bring'

MUMBAI: San Diego, CA reggae/rock/soul band The Goodies, founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan, have released their debut self-titled EP.

read more

RnM Biz

TV9 Bangla Lifestyle exhibition, music carnival and food festival commenced on Friday

MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dastic showcases musical maturity with 'Don't Lead Anywhere'

Dutch DJ/Producer Dastic continues to highlight his journey of sonic self-discovery with latest single ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ – out now on Spinnin’...read more

2
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss after a win of Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl

MUMBAI: After a thrilling victory for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted celebrating...read more

3
Usher reigns supreme at Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas spectacle

MUMBAI: Usher's commanding presence at the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium was marked by an entrance on a throne,...read more

4
Punk Rock Supergroup fire sale releases new 2-track single "The Albatross" via Negative Progression Records

MUMBAI: Mixed at The Blasting Room and featuring hand-painted art by Mark DeSalvo (NOFX, Lagwagon)"It takes ‘The Albatross’ all of 26 seconds to...read more

5
Usher obtains Marriage License with Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

MUMBAI: Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, made a pre-Super Bowl pit stop in Las Vegas, where they obtained a marriage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games