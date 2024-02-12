Punk Rock Supergroup fire sale releases new 2-track single "The Albatross" via Negative Progression Records

MUMBAI: Mixed at The Blasting Room and featuring hand-painted art by Mark DeSalvo (NOFX, Lagwagon)

"It takes ‘The Albatross’ all of 26 seconds to take flight with lightning-fast pop-punk drums, solid shredding and a chorus that begs to be sung along from the top of your lungs. And well, pretty much the same can be said of B-side ‘I Remember Damage’. If listening to these songs, makes you think of Pulley, Pennywise or No Use For A Name at some point, I totally understand and I’m right there with you."- Punk Rock Theory

"...going to be a hit with Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords fans, with its big melodic 90s punk sound. This is definitely a 90s punk nostalgia sort of record, and if you’re into that sound, this one’s well done."- Jersey Beat

"Fire Sale Deliver Absolute Melodic Perfection"- The Whole Kameese

"...features melodic vocals that ride the wave of driving power chords and a lead guitar riff that dances all over the fretboard."- That's Good Enough For Me

Fire Sale is a punk rock supergroup composed of former members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, and The Ataris. Their newest 2-song Single “The Albatross” was mixed at The Blasting Room (owned by The Descendents) and has hand-painted art by Mark DeSalvo (NOFX, Lagwagon).

Stream "The Albatross" here: https://orcd.co/thealbatross

"The Albatross" starts with an intricate bass line that builds momentum into galloping pop-punk drums and the gang vocals that Fire Sale has become known for. Lyrics delve into the difficult issue of gun violence and scream for a change.

Singer Pedro Aida says, “The Albatross is about the frustrating and hopeless feeling we have when we send our children to school and the worry of bullying, bad grades, and drug use have been overshadowed by the fear that they won’t come home at all.” Guitarist Chris Swinney adds, “The Albatross is a song that we have been trying to write since the beginning of the band. If you grew up listening to anything on Fat or Epitaph…it is a huge nostalgic slap in the face.”

B-Side "I Remember Damage" feature melodic vocals that ride the wave of driving power chords and a lead guitar riff that dances all over the fretboard.

Band Highlights:

Punk supergroup (former members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, The Ataris).

Released “A Fool’s Errand” Single in 2022 on Negative Progression Records

"A Fool's Errand" and “We Dance For Sorrow” on rotation on SiriusXM Faction Punk

Released “Dark Hearts” Single in 2021 on SBAM Records (Europe)

Videos released for "A Fool's Errand" and "We Dance For Sorrow" through BlankTV (750,000 subscribers)

Prior single “A Fool’s Errand” featured on Apple Music editorial playlist “Rise and Grind”

Prior single “We Dance For Sorrow” on prominent Spotify “Punk Rock-23punk” playlist