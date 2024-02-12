RadioandMusic
News |  12 Feb 2024 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of razor-sharp hooks and left-leaning politics, delivered amidst a wall of guitars. Eddie Sanchez (Night!Night!, Solar Halos, The Love Language) has recently joined on bass, completing the current lineup which includes Andy Foster, Chuck Johnson, and Scott Hicks.

Having shared the stage with various acts, from Agent Orange to Laura Jane Grace to Man or Astroman, they bring a diverse musical experience to their audience.

In celebration of their fourth LP, the band unveils the melodic punk anthem "Future Burns."

Stream "Future Burns" on DSPs: https://refresh.jyfl.link/83brp

Watch the "Future Burns" video

Described by guitarist and vocalist Scott Hicks as "an existential field trip through the tortured mind of an omnipotent autocrat drowning under the weight of anxiety and obsolete tech," the song serves as a sneak peek into their upcoming second LP with Ohio's Refresh Records.

The upcoming album was recorded at The Sandwich Shoppe with Scotty Sandwich. Features collaborations with Noelle from Shehehe and Sam from Man or Astroman. Mastered by Mike Westbrook.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

April 6 - Chapel Hill NC with Teen Mortgage & Death Lens

May 4 - Greensboro NC LP Release Party at Flat Iron with Shehehe

May 16 - Richmond VA at Banditos with Night!Night! And Talk Me Off

May 17 - Washington DC at Rhizome with Night!Night! And Palladists

May 18 - Baltimore MD at Holy Frijoles with Night!Night! And Meth Rats

May 26 - Chapel Hill NC at Local 506 for JAWS Fest

'Future Burns' Lyrics:

through the confines

trying on the king’s shoes

fragile agony

we will try to see it through

your power absolutely

manifests as torture, too

a psychic paperweight

try to walk away

honesty is power

honestly, it’s dead weight

righteousness turned sour

no one else has

any restraint

On your soapbox

Level with the rank and file

Common interest

pandering the undefiled

It’s all a recipe

find yourself a guillotine

The huddled masses have no patience

And no energy

honesty is power

honestly, it’s dead weight

righteousness turned sour

no one else has

any restraint

 

