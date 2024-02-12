NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI : Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of razor-sharp hooks and left-leaning politics, delivered amidst a wall of guitars. Eddie Sanchez (Night!Night!, Solar Halos, The Love Language) has recently joined on bass, completing the current lineup which includes Andy Foster, Chuck Johnson, and Scott Hicks.
Having shared the stage with various acts, from Agent Orange to Laura Jane Grace to Man or Astroman, they bring a diverse musical experience to their audience.
In celebration of their fourth LP, the band unveils the melodic punk anthem "Future Burns."
Stream "Future Burns" on DSPs: https://refresh.jyfl.link/83brp
Watch the "Future Burns" video
Described by guitarist and vocalist Scott Hicks as "an existential field trip through the tortured mind of an omnipotent autocrat drowning under the weight of anxiety and obsolete tech," the song serves as a sneak peek into their upcoming second LP with Ohio's Refresh Records.
The upcoming album was recorded at The Sandwich Shoppe with Scotty Sandwich. Features collaborations with Noelle from Shehehe and Sam from Man or Astroman. Mastered by Mike Westbrook.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
April 6 - Chapel Hill NC with Teen Mortgage & Death Lens
May 4 - Greensboro NC LP Release Party at Flat Iron with Shehehe
May 16 - Richmond VA at Banditos with Night!Night! And Talk Me Off
May 17 - Washington DC at Rhizome with Night!Night! And Palladists
May 18 - Baltimore MD at Holy Frijoles with Night!Night! And Meth Rats
May 26 - Chapel Hill NC at Local 506 for JAWS Fest
'Future Burns' Lyrics:
through the confines
trying on the king’s shoes
fragile agony
we will try to see it through
your power absolutely
manifests as torture, too
a psychic paperweight
try to walk away
honesty is power
honestly, it’s dead weight
righteousness turned sour
no one else has
any restraint
On your soapbox
Level with the rank and file
Common interest
pandering the undefiled
It’s all a recipe
find yourself a guillotine
The huddled masses have no patience
And no energy
honesty is power
honestly, it’s dead weight
righteousness turned sour
no one else has
any restraint
MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more
MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more
MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more
MUMBAI: Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, made a pre-Super Bowl pit stop in Las Vegas, where they obtained a marriage...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming...read more
MUMBAI: Rome-based band Modell is back with a sonic explosion. Their new album, "Turning Point," blends contemporary pop, electronica, and neo-soul...read more
MUMBAI: Super Bowl Sunday brought an exhilarating moment for fans as the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie adaptation was...read more
MUMBAI: Post Malone serenaded the crowd at the Super Bowl with an acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. While the spotlight...read more