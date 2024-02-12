Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films trailer and theme songs revealed!

MUMBAI : The two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano's manga, "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction," is creating hype with theme songs sung by YOASOBI's Lilas Ikuta and Ano. In the first film, Lilas Ikuta and Ano collaborate on the catchy "Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett- Zettai Seiiki," while the second film introduces "Seishun Oka," performed by Lilas Ikuta featuring Ano.
Cast & Release Date
The main characters, Kadode Koyama and Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa are brought to life by the voices of Lilas Ikuta (also known as "ikura") and Ano, respectively. The ensemble cast includes Atsumi Tanezaki, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Saeko Ooki, Azumi Waki, Ryoko Shiraishi, Miyu Irino, Kouki Uchiyama, Taito Ban, Junichi Suwabe, and Kenjiro Tsuda.
Mark your calendars for March 22 and April 19, when the films are set to hit the screens. Tomoyuki Kurokawa takes the director's chair, with Reiko Yoshida handling the scripts and Nobutake Ito overseeing the character designs. The manga, which wrapped up in February 2022, unfolds the daily lives of high schoolers in a world overshadowed by a colossal mothership over Tokyo.
Plot
Three years ago, a big spaceship popped up in Tokyo. People started a one-sided fight with these seemingly harmless aliens, causing debates and calls for peace. But here's the twist: despite this major and sad event, high school girls Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa Ouran act like everything's normal.
If you have been wanting to watch an amazing adventurous anime film after a while, try watching Dead Dead Dededede Destruction!
