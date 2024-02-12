RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2024 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Dastic showcases musical maturity with 'Don't Lead Anywhere'

MUMBAI: From the opening notes of ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’, Dastic builds atmosphere with orchestral sounds interspersed with ethereal snythwork and a sprinkling of hypnotically pulsing bass notes, all of which contribute to a melancholic yet upbeat production.

‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ is the second single to come from a plethora of new music set to drop this year. Having undergone something of a revelation during the show of UK phenomenon Fred Again, Dastic was opened up to a new and refreshing use of UK garage and drum ‘n’ bass. Driven by the immediate connection and joy he felt when experiencing this more soulful take on these sounds, Dastic was compelled to employ his song writing approach to incorporate elements within his own music. Finding his own creative flow and rhythm, the talented producer became obsessed with translating his new voice into a fresh and authentic collection of unique sounding productions, focussing on the live construction of his music and the emotional response he hopes to evoke from his fans. Already a well-renowned producer, Dastic’s decision to follow his heart and re-invent his sound was no mean feat, but the impressive transformation shows that risks certainly can pay off.

Tags
DJ producer Dastic Don’t Lead Anywhere Spinnin’ Records
Related news
 | 05 Feb 2024

Grammy Nominated DJ and producer Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour

MUMBAI: This year, Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn will be hosting the prolific American electronic music heavyweight Marshmello for their Holi celebration event series.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2024

Canadian Multi - faceted pop artist Elijah Woods announces first ever Asia tour

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum pop artist, singer-songwriter, producer, and recording engineer elijah woods is bringing his 'ilu 24/7, 365' tour to Southeast Asia. The tour will kick off on May 13, 2024 in Singapore, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and, Manila.

read more
 | 10 Jan 2024

DJ-Producer KSHMR talks about his album 'KARAM'

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ-Producer KSHMR who has recently announced the arrival of the third track from his much-awaited Indian hip-hop album ‘KARAM’.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2023

Big B to Attend producer Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Bash

MUMBAI: As B-Town winds up 2023 with a mixed bag of hits and misses, producer Anand Pandit is about to end it on a high note with the biggest bash of the year.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents.

read more

RnM Biz

TV9 Bangla Lifestyle exhibition, music carnival and food festival commenced on Friday

MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ultimate romantic playlist for your dreamy Valentine's Day proposal

MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming...read more

2
Dastic showcases musical maturity with 'Don't Lead Anywhere'

Dutch DJ/Producer Dastic continues to highlight his journey of sonic self-discovery with latest single ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ – out now on Spinnin’...read more

3
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively share laughter in the stands of Super Bowl

MUMBAI: Post Malone serenaded the crowd at the Super Bowl with an acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. While the spotlight...read more

4
Ariana Grande shines in 'Wicked' movie trailer debut: A mesmerizing glimpse into the enchanting world of Oz

MUMBAI: Super Bowl Sunday brought an exhilarating moment for fans as the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie adaptation was...read more

5
Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games