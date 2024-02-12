Dastic showcases musical maturity with 'Don't Lead Anywhere'

MUMBAI: From the opening notes of ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’, Dastic builds atmosphere with orchestral sounds interspersed with ethereal snythwork and a sprinkling of hypnotically pulsing bass notes, all of which contribute to a melancholic yet upbeat production.
‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ is the second single to come from a plethora of new music set to drop this year. Having undergone something of a revelation during the show of UK phenomenon Fred Again, Dastic was opened up to a new and refreshing use of UK garage and drum ‘n’ bass. Driven by the immediate connection and joy he felt when experiencing this more soulful take on these sounds, Dastic was compelled to employ his song writing approach to incorporate elements within his own music. Finding his own creative flow and rhythm, the talented producer became obsessed with translating his new voice into a fresh and authentic collection of unique sounding productions, focussing on the live construction of his music and the emotional response he hopes to evoke from his fans. Already a well-renowned producer, Dastic’s decision to follow his heart and re-invent his sound was no mean feat, but the impressive transformation shows that risks certainly can pay off.
