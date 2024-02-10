Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Make 'Tu Meri Hai'- A Perfect #Couplegoals song this Valentine's Week

MUMBAI : Embracing the Season of Love, the celebrated Bollywood power couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza kindle the romantic flame with ‘Tu Meri Hai’. They share a special video featuring their precious moments, beautifully complemented by the latest romantic hit ‘Tu Meri Hai’.

Riteish Deshmukh in his video also shared, “What an awesome song... it's my new favorite. Congratulations my dear friends Sachin-Jigar”, showering praise on the musical maestros! Sung by Jigar Saraiya and Shreya Ghoshal, penned by Priya Saraiya, and crafted by the iconic duo Sachin-Jigar, the track beautifully captures the essence of love in a celebration of togetherness.

'Tu Meri Hai’ is a unique vibe, a perfect mix of catchy tunes with a feeling of being in love. Take in the plethora of emotions woven into this song, allowing the melody to captivate your senses and set the perfect mood for the Valentine’s season.