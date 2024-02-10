RadioandMusic
Jivitesh Kharbanda, an emerging independent artist, unveils captivating new single with Bollywood singer Mohan Kannan

MUMBAI: Up and coming music artist Jivitesh Kharbanda is set to make a powerful entrance into 2024 with the release of his much-anticipated single, "THIKANA". The track not only marks Jivitesh's first release of the year but also features the soulful vocals of Bollywood's celebrated singer, Mohan Kannan, and poignant lyrics penned by the talented Gautam Aditya.

"THIKANA" is a mesmerizing composition that seamlessly blends with heartfelt lyrics, creating a musical experience that is both emotionally resonant and sonically captivating. Jivitesh Kharbanda's distinctive musicality, combined with Mohan Kannan's soul-stirring vocals and Gautam Aditya's evocative lyrics, promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners.

Collaboration with Mohan Kannan: Having carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood music scene, Mohan Kannan brings his unparalleled vocal prowess to “THIKANA"elevating the track to new heights. His collaboration with Jivitesh Kharbanda adds a layer of depth and emotion that is sure to connect with a wide audience.

Lyrics by Gautam Aditya: Gautam Aditya, a wordsmith known for his ability to craft evocative and relatable lyrics, has penned the verses of “THIKANA". His poetic prowess adds a profound dimension to the song, enhancing its emotional impact and resonance.

“THIKANA" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can anticipate a visually stunning music video that complements the song's emotive journey.

Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of “THIKANA" by Jivitesh Kharbanda, featuring Mohan Kannan and Gautam Aditya, a musical collaboration that promises to resonate with music lovers across the spectrum.

