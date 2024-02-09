RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2024 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Peach Luffe reflects on love and healing in Honey Beee

MUMBAI: South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his new single "Honeybee", released ahead of his recently announced EP 'Honey', set for release on March 8th via Nettwerk. The forthcoming record will feature six dreamy new tracks that are filled with lush soundscapes and introspective lyrics he has become known for.

Peach Luffe reflects on personal growth and the importance of reassurance in his latest single "Honeybee", which follows previous singles “Quite Like You” and "Say It Back". "'Honeybee' is about healing and reassurance. I used to believe my worth as a partner was tied to personal achievements and superficial things. I thought my partner would want to leave if things aren’t great. It happened before so why shouldn’t I believe that? Turns out, I just need a lot of reassurance from them. And having met someone who doesn’t care about those things healed me," Peach Luffe shares.

The project is the vision of Jong Lee, a classically trained violinist who was born in Seoul, South Korea, raised in Buffalo, New York, and is now based in Toronto. Known for creating daydream-worthy pop, Jong leans on his classical foundation to build lush soundscapes that transport his listeners. The moniker Peach Luffe was inspired by his love of peaches and the manga One Piece’s main character, Luffy.

Peach Luffe started as a solo project in Lee's bedroom during the pandemic and gradually evolved into a full band, featuring numerous collaborators, as well as Lee's beloved sidekick, Mango the cat. As a prolific songwriter, Jong has mesmerised listeners with his dreamy, ethereal sounds and lush vocals over a series of releases in just under four years – his first EP 'Shimmer' (2020), debut album 'Everything is Peachy' (2022), and four other EPs that have seen the singer rapidly grow audiences at home in Toronto, as well as further afield in Southeast Asia.

Peach Luffe's Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide now include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan. Indonesia ranks #1 among his top Instagram followers, and the Philippines ranks #2 among his top TikTok followers.

He has received early support from global tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, as well as landing the cover of influential playlists like ORG. on Spotify Asia. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023. His single “Shimmer” has been synced in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar. Peach Luffe is also a confirmed artist for SXSW 2024.

Tags
Peach Luffe TikTok Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2024

Ananya Birla Collaborates With Offset, Inks Deal With Global Music Juggernaut BMG

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businessperson Ananya Birla has inked a brand-new record deal with world's fourth largest global music company BMG.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Akanksha Bhandari soothes hearts with her enchanting new track ‘Kehna Hai’

MUMBAI: The talented indie singer-songwriter, Akanksha Bhandari returns with her first single of the year, a soft romantic ballad that emphasises upon confessing one’s feelings, titled ‘Kehna Hai’ recorded in her mesmerising voice.

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

Bhangra Royalty Daler Mehndi to headline Zomaland by Zomato live

MUMBAI: Renowned as the epitome of Bhangra music, Daler Mehndi will take centre stage at Zomaland by Zomato Live to captivate audiences with his signature tunes and infectious energy.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Sue Foley announces new One Guitar Woman album and release first single - Elizabeth Cotten's 'Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie'

MUMBAI : Sue Foley’s new acoustic solo album, ONE GUITAR WOMAN is a moving tribute to the female pioneers of guitar, the women whose music and lives delivered the inspiration and paved the way for those that followed. Sue honors artists spanning a whole spectrum of styles.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify surpasses 600 Million monthly active users, reports strong Q4 2023 earnings

MUMBAI: Spotify, the popular streaming service, announced today that it has reached a milestone oread more

Dhruvank Vaidya elevates as Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Dhruvank Vaidya read more

IMI calls for Metaverse accountability on Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: Indian Music Industry Calls for Enhanced Accountability in Metaverse The Indian Music Indread more

IPRS empowers new and upcoming artists: A deep dive into copyright, royalties, and creator rights at Deccan Alternative Music Conference 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is set to mark its presence at the Deccan Alteread more

Red FM and Western Railway collaborate to celebrate the Mumbai Local

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly joins hands with read more

top# 5 articles

1
Peach Luffe reflects on love and healing in Honey Beee

MUMBAI: South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his new single "Honeybee", released ahead of his...read more

2
Bhangra Royalty Daler Mehndi to headline Zomaland by Zomato live

MUMBAI: Renowned as the epitome of Bhangra music, Daler Mehndi will take centre stage at Zomaland by Zomato Live to captivate audiences with his...read more

3
Papon's music concert unveiled across four cities

MUMBAI: TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Perfect Harmony Productions, and Panache Media have announced the highly anticipated Papon Live concert,...read more

4
Akanksha Bhandari soothes hearts with her enchanting new track ‘Kehna Hai’

MUMBAI: The talented indie singer-songwriter, Akanksha Bhandari returns with her first single of the year, a soft romantic ballad that emphasises...read more

5
Ananya Birla Collaborates With Offset, Inks Deal With Global Music Juggernaut BMG

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businessperson Ananya Birla has inked a brand-new record deal with world's fourth largest global music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games