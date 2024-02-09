RadioandMusic
News |  09 Feb 2024

Papon's music concert unveiled across four cities

MUMBAI: TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Perfect Harmony Productions, and Panache Media have announced the highly anticipated Papon Live concert, presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda. Kicking off in Lucknow on February 17, 2024, the concert promises electrifying performances by Papon, followed by captivating shows in Indore, Mumbai, and Pune.

Renowned for his soulful melodies, Papon has left an indelible mark on the Indian Music Industry with his heart-soothing and remarkable songs. His repertoire includes iconic tracks such as ‘Kyon’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, and ‘Tu Jo Mila’ and many more. With his unique blend of folk, classical, and contemporary styles, Papon has captivated audiences nationwide and earned widespread acclaim for his musical prowess and emotive performances.

Shoven Shah, CEO & Founder of TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We are thrilled to showcase Papon's exceptional talent to our audience. At TribeVibe, our dedication lies in crafting distinctive and memorable live experiences, and Papon's concert perfectly embodies this commitment."

Singer Papon expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this musical journey in 2024 and connect with fans across India. I eagerly anticipate sharing the magic of music with audiences in various cities, and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with TribeVibe Entertainment, Panache Media and Perfect Harmony Productions. Together, we aim to create an enchanting evening that resonates with music lovers nationwide."

Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay, CEO & Founder of Perfect Harmony Productions, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "We are thrilled to present Papon's incredible talent to our audience. At Perfect Harmony Productions, we aim to curate unforgettable live experiences, and Papon's concert promises to be a highlight."

Tickets are exclusively available on www.bookmyshow.com

