News |  09 Feb 2024 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West's new music video featuring their daughter North

MUMBAI: Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, is making a comeback in the music scene with his upcoming album, and it seems he's receiving support from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Following his career setbacks in 2022, Ye is preparing for a significant return to music alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Their collaboration album, "Vultures," is poised to introduce an emerging rapper named North West.

North, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim and Ye, has expressed her aspiration to follow her father's creative path and pursue a career in music. Now, it appears her dreams may be materializing.

During a preview of "Vultures" at a listening event in December, Ye teased a song titled "Talking," featuring North making her rap debut as Miss Westie. The verse quickly went viral, with North rapping lines like, "It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy."

With the song set to officially release alongside the full album on Friday, Ye took to Instagram to unveil the music video for "Talking," featuring a cameo from Miss Westie herself.

In the video, Ye appears alongside his daughter, who raps along to the lyrics. Some shots show her sitting on his shoulders, showcasing their special bond.

