News |  09 Feb 2024 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Kiko announces 'Digital Family' album with Agoria collaboration 'Second Life'

MUMBAI :  With deep roots in the French Touch movement, Kiko is a prominent figure within the international dance music scene, renowned for his high-quality and influential output since his debut in 1992. Marking a new chapter in his illustrious career, Kiko announces his forthcoming album, Digital Family, is set to be released on 18 October, 2024.

Stream / Purchase: Kiko, Agoria – Second Life

Marking his first album since 2008, Kiko gives listeners a taste of what is in store for with the first single to be taken from the Digital Family collection. Collaborating with fellow French producer Agoria, the duo enters a vast sonic dimension in Second Life. Finding inspiration from films like Interstellar, the producers craft an immersive and poignant atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression and sense of wonder.

Pre-Save Digital Family Album

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Kiko and Fab G.’s HOT BANANA imprint is set to be the home for the Digital Family album. Reflecting on over 30 years in the industry, Kiko’s forthcoming collection is set to include a variety of exciting collaborations with artists that have played a part in his musical journey over the years. Encapsulating two decades of innovative music and profound influence in the techno-electro world, the Digital Family album will provide a sonic gateway that transcends time and genre.
 
An artist who has made an indelible mark on the history of electronic music, Kiko remains at the forefront of the scene. His eclectic discography blends melodic techno, indie dance, and Italo disco, and spans some of the industry’s most revered imprints, including Afterlife, Diynamic, Watergate, Stil vor Talent, Bedrock and Bodello A Parigi. Boasting a variety of hit records, Kiko saw global success with his French Touch anthem, World Cup in 1999. His track Beautiful Place was reported as one of the top 10 most-played tracks at Coachella 2015 by Mixmag, and his collaboration Living in Space with Dave Davis and Phoebe received an official remix by Olivier Giacomotto. Joining forces with David Guetta under his alias Jack Back, they released Supercycle on Tiësto’s highly esteemed AFTR:HRS imprint. With the announcement of his most anticipated project to date, the Digital Family album, 2024 is destined to be a monumental year for Kiko.
 
Kiko, Agoria – Second Life is out now via HOT BANANA
 
Kiko – Digital Family Album is coming out on 18 October, 2024 via HOT BANANA

 

