Diljit Dosanjh returns with addictive new song 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh Delivers Another Hit with 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut" Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with his latest release, 'Magic,' featured as the inaugural track on Coke Studio Bharat.

Known for his infectious tunes, Dosanjh's new song promises to leave listeners hooked. With heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, 'Magic' takes listeners on a journey through love, inspired by the rustic charm of Punjab.

Accompanied by 'The Quick Style,' the song adds an electrifying element to Coke Studio Bharat's 2024 lineup. Composed by Inderpal Mega and penned by Channi Nattan, 'Magic' showcases Dosanjh's versatility and musical prowess.