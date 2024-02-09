Diljit Dosanjh returns with addictive new song 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh Delivers Another Hit with 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut" Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with his latest release, 'Magic,' featured as the inaugural track on Coke Studio Bharat.
Known for his infectious tunes, Dosanjh's new song promises to leave listeners hooked. With heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, 'Magic' takes listeners on a journey through love, inspired by the rustic charm of Punjab.
Accompanied by 'The Quick Style,' the song adds an electrifying element to Coke Studio Bharat's 2024 lineup. Composed by Inderpal Mega and penned by Channi Nattan, 'Magic' showcases Dosanjh's versatility and musical prowess.
MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more
MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more
MUMBAI: Having been in business for 17 years, Horus Music have seen roaring success supporting arread more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration that has sent ripples through the music world, music composer and producer Bharat Goel and the legendary...read more
MUMBAI: Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu starrer Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil Bilingual film unveils the first song from the...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti. read more
MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans. According to sources, renowned...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer, composer, and music maestro Ramji Gulati has unveiled his latest masterpiece just in time for Valentine's Day. Titled "...read more