RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2024 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh returns with addictive new song 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh Delivers Another Hit with 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut" Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with his latest release, 'Magic,' featured as the inaugural track on Coke Studio Bharat.

Known for his infectious tunes, Dosanjh's new song promises to leave listeners hooked. With heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, 'Magic' takes listeners on a journey through love, inspired by the rustic charm of Punjab.

Accompanied by 'The Quick Style,' the song adds an electrifying element to Coke Studio Bharat's 2024 lineup. Composed by Inderpal Mega and penned by Channi Nattan, 'Magic' showcases Dosanjh's versatility and musical prowess.

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh song Magic Coke Studio Bharat Debut
Related news
 | 08 Feb 2024

These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2024

Coke Studio Bharat Season 2, takes on a new avatar, elevating sonic & visual storytelling like never before!

MUMBAI: Building on the international acclaim garnered by Coke Studio Bharat Season 1, featuring viral tracks like Khalasi, Holi Re Rasiya and Kya Karie Korimol, the eagerly awaited Season 2 is scheduled for launch on February 9, 2024.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2024

"Bekaar Dil" song from "Fighter" just released!

MUMBAI: 'Bekaar Dil': The Latest Sensation from the Blockbuster 'Fighter' The blockbuster film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, continues to soar in success following its theatrical release.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2024

Reviving India's Classical Music Roots: Sitar Harmonizes with Clarinet

MUMBAI: "Dhik tana dhik..." exclaimed Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and V Selvaganesh as they celebrated their Grammy win with rhythmic taals.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2024

Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

MUMBAI: Universal Music is set to pull its millions of songs from TikTok after a breakdown in talks over payments. The move would mean the social media platform would no longer have access to songs by artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Drake.

read more

RnM Biz

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

Horus Music expands to offer publishing for all Independent artists and songwriters

MUMBAI: Having been in business for 17 years, Horus Music have seen roaring success supporting arread more

top# 5 articles

1
A.R. Rahman and Bharat Goel's Instagram collaboration sets new milestones in the music industry

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration that has sent ripples through the music world, music composer and producer Bharat Goel and the legendary...read more

2
Le Le Pangey: The first song from ‘Dange’ offers a sneak peek into the intriguing realm of the film

MUMBAI: Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu starrer Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil Bilingual film unveils the first song from the...read more

3
Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti. read more

4
These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans. According to sources, renowned...read more

5
Ramji Gulati drops a heartfelt Valentine's day anthem: 'Never Let You Go'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, composer, and music maestro Ramji Gulati has unveiled his latest masterpiece just in time for Valentine's Day. Titled "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games